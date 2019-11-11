Make your life easier with these beauty tricks

To look perfect every single day is not an easy job at all. It requires a lot of time and even a lot of effort.

Because we want to make your life easier, we have put together a list with some tricks that will help you make your life easier.

A substitute to gel for your brows.

A blogger recommends using ordinary hairspray instead of gel for your eyebrows. Spray the hairspray onto an eyebrow comb or an old mascara brush.

Whitening your nails.

Dark polish color can make your nails a little yellow sometimes. If you want them to look clean again all you have to do is to soak a cotton pad into some lemon juice. Take the pad and wrap it around your nails and cover every nail with foil after. You should keep your nails like that for 10-15 minutes if you want a good result.

Keeping in mind when to make use of an item by.

Every company of cosmetics writes on the box of the product the period of time that indicates how long it should be used after you opened it. This period is shown as a symbol. For you not to forget when this period ends, you should write on the bottle the exact date after you opened it.

Emergency situation aid for a broken nail.

A broken nail is a catastrophe for every woman in this world. If you have a broken nail, a teabag will help you cope with the problem. Cut off a piece of the teabag that fits your nail. Stick it on the spot where your nail has broken and cut off the excess. The final step is to shape your new nail and to cover with a base of coat polish.

The eye goes down for completely dry mascara.

If your favorite mascara has dried and you forgot to buy some other, you can bring it back to life with some eye drops. Add a few drops, close the mascara and then shake it.

Cleaning up hair straighteners and also curling irons.

A mix made of baking soda with hydrogen peroxide does wonder to your hair straighteners and curlers. Using a soft tissue, wipe the mixture along the surface, then use a clean tissue and wipe one more time.

Usage blusher to provide your lipstick a matte coating.

To give your lips a luxurious matte look, use blusher as shown here. Just be careful to choose the right shade

The ideal manicure.

If you do not want your skin around the nail to be stained by the polish, apply before the polish some lip balm or vaseline. After doing your manicure, the lip balm or vaseline can be easily removed with a brush or Q-tip.

Safeguard your cosmetic items while taking a trip.

If you do not want your eye shadow or blusher to crack when you travel, place a cotton pad over the top of them.

A plate for cleaning your brushes.

A special plate for washing all your brushes is very effective and less time-consuming. Choose a plastic or paper plate and by using hot glue make random shapes on its surface and let it dry. When you need to clean your brushes, just mix together some water and shampoo, then rub your brushes against the plate after the water running from them runs clear.

One method for dried-out eyeliner.

If your eyeliner pen has dried out, just remove the brush head and turn it around, as shown here. You can use the other end, and it will feel as good as new.

Baby oil instead of foam for shaving.

Using baby oil instead of foam for shaving is very helpful for avoiding irritation. As a bonus, it will also moisturize your skin.

A soak for the skin on your feet.

For smooth and baby-soft skin on your feet, wash them in the following mixture made of:

2 cups of warm water

1 cup of vinegar

1 cup of mouthwash

Eliminate the hair static.



In the cold season, getting static in your hair is a real problem. Ordinary dryer sheets are the best way of getting rid of static. All you have to do is pass them through the full length of your hair.

One fantastic technique for lipstick.

If you do not want to have lipstick marks on your teeth, you should use this piece of advice given by a blogger. After you apply lipstick, suck your finger for a moment. This way all your excess lipstick will go on your finger and not on your teeth.

Odd hacks for the skin and traveling.

You can use a bobby pin to remove whiteheads. You should just place the pimple in the center of the looped end then pull down gently until the pimple pops…

When traveling, you should put over your razor a bulldog clip. This way when you will look for the razor through your bag, you will not cut yourself.