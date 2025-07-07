Mahershala Ali Distances Himself from ‘Blade’ Reboot Conversation

Mahershala Ali‘s involvement in the upcoming “Blade” reboot has become a topic of intrigue, as the acclaimed actor remains evasive about details related to the Marvel project. Despite the long anticipation surrounding “Blade,” Ali appeared reluctant to discuss the film during a recent appearance on Vogue’s “Off the Cuff,” highlighting ongoing challenges faced by the reboot. With the main keyword being Mahershala Ali and Marvel’s “Blade” reboot, this article delves into the complexities and current status of the project, featuring insights from Ali and Marvel executives.

The Elusive Interview

During a conversation on Vogue’s “Off the Cuff,” Mahershala Ali chose not to engage when asked about the “Blade” reboot. Appearing alongside his “Jurassic World Rebirth” co-stars Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey, Ali skillfully dodged the topic. When Bailey inquired about their involvement in Marvel films, Ali humorously responded, “Leave me out of it. That’s a Scarlett question.” This lighthearted deflection signaled his reluctance to elaborate further on the much-anticipated “Blade” project.

Jonathan Bailey, not missing a beat, playfully mentioned the project, underscoring the excitement surrounding Ali’s role in the “Blade” reboot despite the ongoing delays.

Challenges Behind the Scenes

The “Blade” reboot, which stars Mahershala Ali, has faced numerous challenges since its announcement in 2019. From changes in the cast and crew to difficulties in securing a director, the project has been stalled repeatedly. Ali, however, remains enthusiastic about the role. At the New York premiere of “Jurassic World Rebirth,” he encouraged fans by stating, “Call Marvel. I’m ready. Let them know I’m ready.”

Marvel CEO Kevin Feige has also expressed commitment to ensuring Ali’s portrayal of the iconic vampire hunter reaches audiences. At D23 Brazil 2024, Feige reassured fans, saying, “We love the character. We love Mahershala’s take on him… But I can tell you that the character will indeed make it to the MCU.”

Repurposing Creativity

In an interesting twist, work initially intended for “Blade” has found its way into other projects. Producer Sev Ohanian revealed that costumes designed by Ruth Carter for the paused “Blade” production were repurposed for Ryan Coolger’s “Sinners.” Ohanian explained, “At one point that movie was going to deal with… the past around the same era as ‘Sinners.’ She happened to have a warehouse full of period-appropriate clothes, and it was like, ‘Yo, we got to shoot this movie like tomorrow.’ And Marvel was generous enough to let us purchase it at price.”

The exchange underscores the unpredictable nature of film production, where creative assets often pivot to new uses amid project delays.

While Mahershala Ali remains tight-lipped about “Blade,” his enthusiasm and Marvel’s commitment suggest that fans will eventually see the daywalking vampire hunter return to the screen. Until then, the industry continues to watch closely as this highly-anticipated reboot navigates its path to fruition.