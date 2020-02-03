Macrobiotic Diet – The Ultimate Guide for Losing Weight

The macrobiotic eating plan is not just a simple diet. It’s an interesting and healthy lifestyle which many people chose to adopt in order to feel and look great. Do we have your attention? Have we made you curious? If your answer is yes, then pay attention to this article!

The macrobiotic diet promotes the idea that the best foods are the natural and organic ones. This diet encourages you to connect your spirit to your mind and chose the best food plan.

The macrobiotic diet appeared for the first time in Japan, where people used to combine Buddhism learning with a vegetarian diet. Nowadays, more and more people follow this diet, trying to achieve a greater state of mind and a good, long life.

Health benefits of this diet haven’t been proven yet. But taking into consideration the fact that this diet contains healthy and nutritive foods, we can assume it can protect your body from diseases like cancer or other chronic illnesses.

The Macrobiotic Diet Plan

There are some rules that you have to take into consideration when you are on a macrobiotic diet. Here are there rules:

1. People who decide to follow the macrobiotic diet should consume only natural foods, boiled, baked or steamed. During this diet you can eat anything that suits your needs but mostly vegetarian products.

2. The macrobiotic diet plan allows you to eat meat or fish only occasionally and you have to chew your food very well, very slow.

3. You are not allowed to eat processed foods.

4. You are not allowed to consume:

– coffee

– sugar

– dairy products

– teas

– sodas

– hot spices

– chicken meat

– potatoes

– pumpkins

5. During the macrobiotic diet you are allowed to eat:

– some vegetables and fruits: tomatoes, bell peppers, eggplants

– whole cereals, especially brown rice

– seafood

– beans

– nuts, seeds

– soups made from the ingredients mentioned above

6. You have to avoid deserts, but once or twice a week you can indulge yourself. But remember: you can’t exaggerate and you must avoid sweeteners.

7. Only cook with sesame oil, corn or mustard seed oil.

8. The only permitted condiments are: sea salt, brown rice vinegar, grated ginger roots, pickles.

How Much Can You Eat?

When you are on a macrobiotic diet you have to pay attention to your portions during a day. Whole cereals should represent about 50-60% of your meals. You can eat brown rice, wheat, millet, buckwheat, corn and other grains.

You can consume oat flakes, bread, pastas and pastries only occasionally.

You can have 1-2 bowls with soup during a day.

Vegetables have to represent 25-30 % of your daily food intake. You can eat 1/3 of these vegetables in raw state.

Beans should represent 10% of your daily food intake.

You can eat a small quantity of seafood or fish several times during the week and you can use wasabi or mustard to spice these dishes.

Possible Side Effects of the Macrobiotic Diet

Some nutritionists consider that the macrobiotic diet is too restrictive. They claim that this diet doesn’t provide to the body some important nutrients like vitamin B12, iron, magnesium or calcium. These specialists consider that the lack of these nutrients and other proteins can lead to a decreased energy level.

The macrobiotic diet can’t be followed by pregnant or nursing women because it doesn’t contain some nutrients which are important for a normal development of the child.

People with intestinal problems should also avoid the macrobiotic diet because they could experience serious symptoms…

The macrobiotic diet has its pros and cons but if you are a healthy person who wants to make a change in his/her lifestyle you can try to follow this diet.