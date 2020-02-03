No carb diet: what can you eat during a no carb diet

A no carb diet is quite easy to follow and many people decide for it because of that. A no carb diet combined with physical exercise is one of the best ways to lose weight. We will try to give you all the information you need on this kind of diet. We are sure that you will find our pieces of information useful.

A no carb diet practically excludes all the foods which contain carbs and allows you to eat only products which contain proteins and healthy fats. This regime doesn’t mean you have to drastically change your eating habits. You do not have to cut down your calories and you do not have to take any magic pills. As mentioned above, a no carb diet is rather easy to follow.

What is in fact a no carb diet?

Carbs are responsible for many extra kilos. They are the main source of energy that your body has. If this energy isn’t consumed, it will transform into extra weight and you will get bigger. Once you exclude carbs from your diet, your body will have to get its energy elsewhere and it will start to “consume” body fat.

When you are on a no carb diet you can only eat foods with no carbs. You are not allowed to cheat.

What can you eat during a no carb diet?

When you are following a no carb diet you can eat:

– Meat. Meat is full of proteins and vitamins and doesn’t contain any carbs. You can eat all kind of meat: pork, chicken, turkey, etc.

– Fish. During a no carb diet you are allowed to eat fish like salmon, trout, sardines. Fish is a great source of proteins but is low in carbs.

– Vegetables. You can eat only some vegetables because many of them contain carbs. Try to eat green vegetables like spinach, celery, kale. You can also eat cucumbers, cabbage, mushrooms.

– Dairy products. You can eat some cheese ( but do not exaggerate). You can also use butter with moderation.

– Fruits. Most fruits contain carbs, so try to stay away from them. You can eat raspberries and cranberries during a no carb diet. You can also eat tomatoes and avocados.

– Eggs. You can eat boiled eggs when you are on a no carb diet. They are a great source of protein and they don’t contain any carbs.

– Drinks. If you are following this weight loss program, make sure you drink plenty of water. Drink at least 2 liters/day. You can also drink coffee, tea, diet sodas.

What can’t you eat during a no carb diet?

During a no carb diet you are not allowed to eat:

– Most fruits except the ones mentioned above

– Potatoes, peas, beans

– Bread

– Pasta

– Sweets of any kind

– Sugar, honey

How long you need to follow a no carb diet?

You can follow this diet as long as you want or until you have reached your ideal weight. This is a point when you can start eating some foods with carbs again. You can eat one fruit/day, you can put a teaspoon of sugar in your coffee.

Menu sample for a no carb diet

Breakfast: scrambled eggs with asparagus and bacon

Lunch: a tuna salad with tomatoes and avocados

Dinner: grilled chicken with vegetables