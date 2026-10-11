Lululemon's Top Picks from the We Made Too Much Sale

Lululemon, known for its high-quality activewear, is not just about workout gear; it also boasts a remarkable range of bags that deserve attention. Shoppers looking for stylish and functional bags can now explore the latest arrivals in Lululemon’s We Made Too Much section, where many bestsellers are available at significantly reduced prices.

Essentials for Fall and Winter

As the seasons change, choosing the right handbag becomes even more critical. Whether you’re in need of a spacious work bag that can accommodate a laptop, a stylish tote for your travels, or a practical crossbody for everyday use, Lululemon’s latest offerings have you covered. Don’t miss out on the popular convertible crossbody bag, available at an impressive 35% discount.

Backpacks and Knapsacks for All Occasions

For those needing extra storage, Lululemon offers a variety of stylish backpacks and knapsacks, perfect for students heading back to campus this fall. These bags are ideal for a variety of settings, ensuring you are both fashionable and practical.

Iconic Styles and New Additions

If you’re a fan of the beloved Belt Bag, you’ll be thrilled to check out the new XL version from the SLNSH Collection, featuring all the must-have enhancements at an attractive price. This iteration of the Belt Bag combines functionality with style, making it a perfect daily accessory.

Find the Perfect Bag for Your Lifestyle

Whatever your bag preference, Lululemon’s diverse collection ensures there’s something for everyone. For those who prefer to travel light, consider the City Essentials Shoulder Bag, now available for $19 off. Alternatively, if you require something with more capacity, the ruched tote bag in terry fabric offers 24L of interior space, making it versatile enough for gym, work, or travel.