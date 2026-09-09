Lucy Dacus Announces Reissue of 'No Burden' with Bonus Track

Celebrating a decade of artistry, Lucy Dacus is set to reissue her debut album, No Burden, with a special 10th-anniversary release on December 4. The festivities kick off with the unveiling of an unreleased track entitled “No Thank You, I Love You, Goodbye,” a song that has emerged as a cherished favorite among her fans.

10th Anniversary Celebrations and Newly Released Track

The reissue of No Burden not only marks its ten years since its original release but also features a distinctive seaglass vinyl edition, available for preorder now. The album includes standout tracks such as “I Don’t Wanna Be Funny Anymore” and “Strange Torpedo,” showcasing Dacus’ distinct lyrical style and musicality.

Recorded in collaboration with Adrian Olsen and her guitarist Alan Good Parker, “No Thank You, I Love You, Goodbye” combines poignant lyrics with Good Parker’s fuzzed-out guitar sounds. Dacus offers a heart-wrenching narrative, reflecting on the complexities of relationships; as she poignantly asks, “I swore to myself/I would not follow your lead/So why did I get in the car every evening?”

Tour and Recent Releases

This summer, Dacus toured extensively across the United States and participated in various festivals, including performances at Outside Lands and the Newport Folk Festival. She will conclude her tour with a special tribute alongside Cat Power and the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra, celebrating Power’s album The Greatest on September 13 at the Hollywood Bowl.