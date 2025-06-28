Lorde Conquers Stage Fright with MDMA Therapy Breakthrough

Lorde’s upcoming fourth album, *Virgin*, is generating buzz, especially after her candid discussion about overcoming stage fright during an interview with Stephen Colbert. In a heartfelt revelation, she shared how she used guided MDMA therapy to combat this debilitating fear. “I woke up the next day and I was like, ‘Oh, it’s over. I know it’s over,’” she said, illuminating her transformative experience with this unconventional therapy option.

The Journey of Self-Discovery

During the promotional interviews for *Virgin*, Lorde took the opportunity to explain how her struggle with stage fright was more deeply rooted than she initially understood. Addressing the topic with Colbert, she described her therapeutic experience not as a wild night out but rather as a profound, tranquil introspection. “I am a very quiet journeyer,” she mentioned, contrasting popular perceptions of MDMA use.

The therapy sessions involved laying on a bed with an eye mask for several hours, guided by a therapist. While there is room for conversation, Lorde emphasized the importance of the individual’s personal journey. “You just lay on a bed, you’ve got an eye mask on for six hours,” she explained, capturing the essence of her transformative experience and its ability to reach the emotional underpinnings of her stage fright.

Breaking Through the Barriers

Lorde’s insights on trauma and fear highlight a crucial aspect of her therapy: the notion that some fears reside deeply within the body, unaffected by traditional talk therapy. “You hold on to a response like stage fright for reasons that no amount of talk therapy or brain use could get at,” she articulated. By utilizing guided MDMA therapy, she was able to access and release these buried emotions, leading to her epiphany: “I woke up the next day and I was like, ‘Oh, it’s over. I know it’s over.’” This breakthrough exemplifies the potential of alternative therapies in addressing psychological barriers.

Looking Ahead

The impact of her experience couldn’t come at a better time, as Lorde prepares for her upcoming *Ultrasound* tour across North America and Europe. This tour includes dates in cities like Manchester, London, Glasgow, and Birmingham, aligning seamlessly with the release of her new album. The album cover, featuring an X-ray of Lorde’s pelvis, signals a bold artistic direction, merging personal experience with a striking visual identity.

For a musician like Lorde, mastering the stage fright that once overshadowed her performances signifies a new era in her career. With guided MDMA therapy in her toolkit, she embraces the future, ready to connect with her audience on a deeper level, unencumbered by past fears. As she advances into this uncharted territory, there’s a sense of excitement about what’s in store for her music and her fans.