80+ Long Haircuts for a Fascinating Look

Long haircuts were and still may be one of the childhood dreams of girls, a dream that came from cartoons with princesses such as Rapunzel. This article will reveal to you the hair care methods of long and healthy hair, some hairstyle tutorials, nine reasons to leave your hair long, and some tips&tricks.

Long haircuts need more attention and even deserves it. By the time the hair reaches his shoulders, it means he has already been able to survive for at least three years. This means that the hair has continued to grow for at least 300 shampoo and drying procedures. Long hair gives you the opportunity to adopt any style you want and change your hairstyle in minutes.

There are some things you should never do if you have long hair, and if you still have the patience and care to grow it so long, you better take care of it properly. As we know, it is not so easy to have long, healthy hair. A proper care routine and constant application of natural treatments are required.

Fortunately, there are some options that require little time and energy and deliver surprising results. Hard to believe? Then read on to discover some of the best advice for long, healthy hair.

Haircare methods/advice of long and healthy hair

1. Trim your hair!

The secret to long hair is strong hair. And that means that the first step you need to take when you decide to let your hair grow is to run to the salon to get rid of damaged tips. These give the hair an unpleasant look, and not only does it look ugly, but you will get the impression that your hair does not grow back.

The hair grows, but the degraded ends break. How much is enough to cut? If your hair is not very thick or curly, it should be cut to have a uniform length. It is preferable to the uniform length because it will be easier for you to cut the damaged tips regularly. If your hair is curly, it will be cut in several layers so that as it grows, it will drop down on your shoulders.

2. Stimulate it!

In order for your hair to grow faster, your blood circulation must be stimulated around the follicles. There are three ways you can increase the blood circulation of the scalp. The first is to exercise. When you move, your heart pumps blood quickly (another reason to start fitness).

The second solution is to brush from the root to the ends, using a good quality brush, according to your hair type. Insist on brushing the scalp without pressing too hard. Method three is massage.

You can massage your scalp using your fingertips while washing your head and even while watching TV. If your hair has a tendency to get fat soon, the massage can further stimulate the release of sebum, so it is best not to stress too much or even to avoid this method of increasing blood circulation.

3. Eat healthily!

The expression “you are what you eat” is as true as possible. And it is observed with the naked eye in the case of hair. Your hair can be long and healthy only if you have a balanced diet. Foods rich in vitamin A (dairy products, fish, spinach, apricots), vitamin B (meat, fish, bananas, vegetables), vitamin C (citrus, melons, tomatoes, potatoes) and vitamin E (nuts, broccoli, whole grains ) are essential for really healthy hair. Red meat is rich in iron and zinc, minerals that stimulate hair growth.

4. Avoid stress!

Nowadays, “avoiding stress” sounds impossible. But it is necessary if you want to have healthy hair. Studies have shown that hair even grows slower when we are stressed. Your hair also needs a good night’s sleep to grow and maintain its health.

5. Keep your hair clean!

The products used to arrange the hair and the sebum produced by the scalp can accumulate around the follicles, preventing the hair from growing as fast as possible (around 0.1 – 0.4 mm per day). That is why it is necessary to wash your head several times a week, or even every day if your hair is greasy. Don’t forget to wash your brush as often as you wash your head.

6. Be kind with your hair

The longer your hair is, the more “old” it is. Therefore, treat it with due respect. Use delicate shampoos, with the special formula for your hair type. The balm should not be absent from hair care, and at least once a week, use a hair mask. Try to avoid as much as possible the dryer, the corrugator, and the hair straightener. Don’t get your hair too tight because you risk breaking it.

7. Cut your tips regularly!

Even if you put a lot of effort into the care of your hair, degraded tips still appear. This is usually due to the fact that your hair is rubbed on clothes, pillows, clamps, etc. Therefore it is necessary to remove them every few months. Explain to your stylist exactly how you want to cut, because you do not want the length that you tried so hard to get it to remain on the floor of the salon.

Tips & tricks for long haircuts

Tip no.1: Use natural shampoo without salt.

We already know that the role of shampoo is to wash the hair and scalp. Therefore, when buying this product, you must take into consideration the characteristics of your hair.

There is talk lately about the idea of using a shampoo without salt. This suggestion is not just a commercial trick, but it has been proven that salt does not benefit the capillary. On the contrary, this ingredient electrifies the hair and dehydrates it, which does not give it a healthy appearance.

If you have applied certain treatments such as hair straightening or deep moisturizing, you should use a salt-free shampoo to maintain the positive effects.

Tip no.2: braid your hair.

If you do not have time to fix your hair every day without damaging it or applying serums to repair it, braiding is one of the best tricks for long and healthy hair. This hairstyle is cute and classic.

In addition, braids are comfortable and protect your hair from toxic agents, such as pollution, as most of the hair is covered.

To prevent damage to exposed areas, consider the following recommendations:

– Comb your hair until you completely unscrew it.

– Apply a protective oil that covers the entire surface of the hair.

– Comb the hair again and braid it, taking care that the tail is not too tight or too wide.

Do not leave your hair braided day and night. It is best to leave your hair on your back every night and wash it to prevent greasing and accumulation of misery.

If you prefer to wash your head in the morning, unwrap your tail in the evening and comb your hair, then braid it again and leave it so overnight.

Tip no.3: Activate your blood circulation.

All you have to do is a comb and massage your scalp. It is a simple and pleasant treatment. The best part is that if you have had a very stressful day, massage helps relieve tension. Gently massage the entire skin of the head.

If you use another hair treatment, massage the scalp will help activate the respective nutrients. A simple technique is the following:

– Gently massage the scalp with the brush strokes as you comb.

– Once every three days, apply a few drops of lavender oil on your hands and massage the scalp with your fingertips.

Tip no.4: Use hair masks regularly.

This is one of the most effective and cheap tricks for long and healthy hair. You can ask your stylist to recommend the best product based on the characteristics of your hair.

The problem is that commercial products are usually quite expensive. Even if the results are good and sustainable, we know that not everyone can afford to invest in these products.

An alternative would be natural treatments.

9 reasons to leave your hair long

Angelina Jolie, Sofia Vergara, Megan Fox, Rihanna, Beyonce – Most Hollywood stars love to wear their hair long. We like long haircuts, and, honestly (without upsetting anyone), long hair is the most beautiful. Here are 9 reasons to leave your long hair:

1. Protects you from cold

Funny, I know … but it’s true. Long hair warms your ears, neck, and even shoulders during the cold period.

2. Men love women with long hair

According to recent studies (yes, studies are also done on this topic), male sex is crazy for women with long haircuts. They didn’t want to reveal the reason (although I think we all know it)

3. A new day, a new look

Long hair helps you change your look every day. There are so many hairstyles you can make in just a few minutes.

4. Long hair for any type of face

Unlike short hair, long hair is suitable for any woman – you do not have to have a certain type of face to wear long haircuts.

5. Tailor bun

When you have long hair, you can make your horsetail – one of the simplest and, at the same time, the most elegant female hairstyles.

6. Long hair helps you feel feminine

A woman with long hair feels safer on it, more elegant, more feminine, more sophisticated.

7. Balances body proportions very well

Some women (especially those who have a silhouette – small shoulders and waist, prominent hips, and back) may look fuller if the hair is a short cut.

8. You save money

You do not have to go to the beauty salon every three weeks to trim your hair. Women with long haircuts are going there less.

9. The best reason: it is your best ally

Long hair is one of your best friends because it helps you when you refuse an invitation. Guys, do you recognize the phrase “I’m sorry, but I washed my hair, and I don t want to get sick. ”

Long haircuts tutorials

HOW TO MAKE A HAIR BOW

Inspired by Lady Gaga, this look will conquer you as soon as you realize how easy it is to achieve. So, without too much talk, I invite you to get to work.

The only accessories you need are a hair elastic and two / three staples.

Step 1. Take two sections from the sideburns of the same thickness and attach them to a light tail, leaving at the same time some hair to form the bow.

Step 2: Divide the hair section into two; you take each section and arrange it to form a bow. You fix it with staples.

Step 3: Take a strand of the hair remaining free from the tail and use it to hide the elastic. If it does not fit, use a staple.

Step 4: Fix it with spray, and it is ready!

HOW TO MAKE A FISHTAIL BRAID

1. Comb the hair well, then tap it a little with a toothcomb through (only if you have fine strands), then divide it into two equal sections, leaving it on one side of the head.

2. Take a thin strand from the section on the left (right of the ear, preferably below), then pass it over the rest of the hair in the other section.

3. Now take a screw from the back section and pass it over the front one, holding the hair tightly so that you do not have to take the hairstyle steps from the beginning.

4. Repeat this procedure until you reach the tip of your head, then secure the fishtail braid with a thin elastic, preferably one close to the color of your hair.

5. In the end, to get a messy look, gently pull on the braids in the braid. The less studied it looks, the more interesting your look will look.

If you want to adopt this hairstyle on a special occasion, accessorize your head with glam details. Whether you opt for a romantic strip or choose a sophisticated clip, you will surely be able to attract everyone’s attention.

Celebrities with Long haircuts

Gigi Hadid

Add appearance to an extra-long braid by linking it off right into a pigtail. As Hadid shows, it’s a smooth try to find the coastline or bench.

Rihanna

At the WAGER Awards in June, Rihanna debuted significantly much longer hair and also a gritty half-up half-down. One vital information: she safeguarded a lock of hair around her hair connection to brighten her high braid.

Kate Middleton

Loose and also sleek swirls are the best action for including quantity to lengthy hair—not surprising that it’s the Duchess of Cambridge’s favored hairdo.

Elizabeth Olsen

After periods of beachy waves as the best lengthy hairdo, there’s something so revitalizing regarding Olsen’s smooth appearance. Fire up a level iron, and also you get on your method to her pin-straight hair.

Zoë Kravitz

The Big Little Lies celebrity displayed excellent appearance—and also size—at period 2 best. To maintain lengthy pigtails added glossy like Kravitz’s, take into consideration including a curl-enhancing balm to your turning.

Amal Clooney

Subtle, brushed-out swirls brushed up sideways provide Clooney’s design a wonderful impact.

Chloe Grace Moretz

The soft, split waves of Moretz’s design highlights the lowlights at her origins in addition to refined strawberry tones that provide her appearance lots of measurement.

Naomi Campbell

The just point extra statement-making than Naomi Campbell’s virtually floor-length hair is her pink suede wide-brim hat, sunglasses, and also Valentino set. Hair that long calls for equilibrium, besides.

Kaia Gerber

There’s absolutely nothing dull regarding this abundant appearance from Gerber that offers lots of lift at the crown.

Sara Sampaio

Sampaio’s long, shiny waves look stunning when turned back right into a charming half-up design.

Joan Smalls

If your hair is as lengthy as Smalls’s, attempt oversleeping a reduced knotted braid to obtain this kinky-wavy impact the following early morning.

Demi Lovato

The just point we like greater than Lovato’s lengthy expansions is her abundant chocolate-brown hair shade.

Jennifer Lopez

A streamlined high braid positioned at the crown is equivalent components glam and also fresh.

Nicole Kidman

For a pulled-back hairdo that still displays your size, attempt a tousled French pigtail à la Nicole Kidman.

Jourdan Dunn

Jourdan Dunn goes glam with rolling sleek waves.

Izabel Goulart

Izabel Goulart’s soft and also abundant swirls are styled far from her face to mount her declaration jewelry completely.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian’s smooth facility component is noticeably remarkable all by itself—no quantity of make-up called for.

Natasha Poly

Natasha Poly’s face-framing layers include added interpretation to her monochrome hair.

Lily Aldridge

Lily Aldridge changes it up with beachy ombre finishes.

Chrissy Teigen

Beachy waves and also ombre hairs make Teigen’s lengthy hair look a must.

Alessandra Ambrosio

Alessandra Ambrosio shows that high quantity hair can be accomplished with a deep center component and also a little bit of scrunching at the origins.

Jessica Biel

Jessica Biel’s beachy ombre ends are balanced out by abundant chestnut bangs.

Sarah Jessica Parker

SJP’s dark origins and also coastline blonde ends are the excellent rocker elegant enhancement to lengthy hair.

Nicki Minaj

Minaj’s waist-length hair expansions bring the dramatization anywhere she goes.

Messy ombre braid for lengthy hair

A timeless half-up, the half-down design looks gorgeous with lengthy hair. It obtains your lengthy shut out of your face while still leaving them loosened for a carefree surface. Plus, this appearance takes much less than 5 mins to carry out completely. If you intend to include some added sophistication to the laid-back appearance, simply crinkle the area of your hair that stays loosened.

Romantic wedding updo for long hair

The design over operates in 2 various methods. You can leave the lower area of your hair loose for an extra laid-back as well as carefree appearance. However, for even more official events, all you need to do is pin the lower area of your hair approximately include sophistication to the design.

Long balayage hairdo for women – balayage on black hair

Big, lively swirls look gorgeous with lengthy hair. While they can look exceedingly abundant when your hair is brief, huge, rounded swirls constantly look well balanced with lengthy hair. Try crinkling simply completions of your hair to include quantity without examining the top.

Layered Long hairdos for ladies – brownish hair with blonde balayage

Messy swirls look deliberate with lengthy hair. You can develop these swirls in several methods. Use a broad curling iron, rollers, or perhaps pigtails to create tousled swirls. You’ll resemble you simply turned out of bed in the very best means feasible.

The back sight of lengthy split hairdo – brown balayage hair

When you have lengthy hair, crinkling your locks can be an extremely difficult duty. Curling very lengthy hair extensively takes an hr or even more in a lot of cases. However, you don’t always need to crinkle every hair of hair on your head to create a stunning appearance. In reality, simply crinkle completions of your hair to develop an abundant design without losing your whole early morning.

Easy split lengthy hairdo – dark blonde hair with highlights for long hair

If your hair is still on the much shorter side of long, don’t hesitate to swirls. When your hair is not very long, crinkled designs can quickly show up as well as lively as well as active. Solve this issue by utilizing a broad iron as well as leaving the lower area of your locks uncurled.

Easy lengthy hairdos- platinum blonde with lowlights for long thick hair

These distinct, piece-y swirls are really extremely simple to develop. Before you put an area of your hair right into your curling iron, spin it initially and afterward crinkle each hair as you typically would. Twist tiny areas each time for ideal outcomes.

Simple as well as Easy Hairstyles for Long Hair – entwined long hair

This half-up, the half-down knotted design is definitely beautiful for any kind of celebration. Plus, it’s very simple to carry out. Just safeguard the leading component of your hair right into 2 pigtails as well as pin them with each other in the facility. Then, round off the appearance by crinkling the loosened component of your hair.

Romantic lengthy hairdos – Easy Step by action long hair tutorial – fifty percent up boho pigtails

Bohemian designs like the one over job completely with long hair. This boho design is really very straightforward. Just entwined the leading area of your hair right into two pigtails as well as pin them up versus your head. Then, leave the loosened area of your hair all-natural as well as carefree or crinkle it for included sophistication.

Hair Color Ideas For Brunettes – lengthy straight red hairdo

You actually can’t defeat pin-straight, lengthy hair. However, when you have lengthy hair, it can be tough to correct every hair without missing out on items as well as winding up with an irregular surface. Start your straightening procedure with a smoothing heat-protectant to tame flyaways as well as to attain a pin-straight surface much more quickly.

Easy lengthy hairdo with layers – brownish hair with blonde balayage

Crimped hair is an exceptionally underrated design. Halfway in between straight as well as crinkled, kinky hair leaves your locks looking wonderfully abundant. Plus, kinking typically takes a lot less time than crinkling or correcting the alignment of, however leaves you with a nice design just the same.

And right here are much more simple lengthy hairdos for you to pick from, delight in.

##HAIR IDEAS: BROWN HAIR WITH REFINED EMPHASIZES

Side sight of charming split lengthy hairdo for ladies

Dark blonde dark ecaille balayage hair color tortoiseshell hair color resided in hair soft summer season hair motion appearance.

The back sight of lengthy balayage hairdo

Side sight of Subtle balayage for lengthy split brownish hair

Easy lengthy hairdos for women

Romantic lengthy curly hairdo for a wedding celebration

Easy lengthy curly hairdo concepts

Simple long bumpy curly hairdo for rounded faces

African American curly hairdo for lengthy hair

The back sight of long thick hair

The back sight of lengthy split straight hair

Long split hairstyle

Long streamlined hairdo for women

Long hairdo with pigtails

lengthy hairdo with pigtail from Tumblr

Amazing lengthy hair with pigtail

Stylish lengthy hairdo with pigtail

Purple grey hair with climbed pigtail

Easy untidy knotted braid for lengthy hair

Edgy lengthy hair with pigtail

Ombre lengthy hair with pigtail

Braided long ombre hairdo from Pinterest

Edgy lengthy knotted hairdo

Romantic knotted lengthy hair for a wedding celebration, dating

Cute simple lengthy knotted hairdo for women

Easy long Half-Up, Half-Down Hairstyles for senior prom

through instagram

Easy Step by action braded hair tutorial for lengthy hair

##Step by action lengthy hair tutorial – the fifty percent up topknot tutorial

Step by action hair tutorial for lengthy hair – the fifty percent up high braid

Easy detailed hair tutorial – half-up bun for lengthy hair

