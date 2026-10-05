Lizzo Reflects on Healing After Lawsuits and Harassment Struggles

Since her rise to fame, Lizzo has become an emblem of body positivity and self-love, yet her journey has not been without its controversies. A notable moment occurred in early 2020 when Jillian Michaels, a well-known trainer from the reality TV show The Biggest Loser, made headlines with critical remarks about Lizzo’s body. This exchange sparked a national conversation about body image, health, and the impact of celebrating diverse body types.

The Controversy Begins

In January 2020, during an appearance on Buzzfeed News’ digital series AM to DM, Michaels questioned the celebration of Lizzo’s body. She stated, “Why are we celebrating [Lizzo’s] body? Why does it matter? Why aren’t we celebrating her music? ‘Cause it isn’t going to be awesome if she gets diabetes.” This comment led to widespread accusations of fat-shaming from fans who felt Michaels was undermining the message of self-acceptance that Lizzo promotes.

Lizzo’s Response

In response to the backlash, Lizzo took to Instagram to assert her self-worth, stating, “I have done nothing wrong. I forgive myself for thinking I was wrong in the first place. I deserve to be happy.” With her trademark boldness, she added, “If my name is in your mouth, so is my p—y, bitch. Enjoy the flavor!” This declaration resonated with many fans who advocate for body positivity and self-empowerment.

Michaels Stands Her Ground

As the discussion continued, Michaels clarified her position during an interview on E!’s Daily Pop. She said, “We cannot deny the inevitable fact that being overweight leads to heart disease, cancer, diabetes, and these things kill people.” Michaels defended her viewpoint, claiming that if her statements about weight were considered fat-shaming, then that was the label she bore. “But by the way, I also don’t celebrate anybody’s weight,” she added, emphasizing her neutrality across all body sizes.

A Complex Dialogue on Health and Acceptance

Michaels expressed concern over what she perceived as an extreme shift in the narrative surrounding body image. She noted, “I think people have felt so marginalized for so long and so excluded for so long, that the pendulum has swung to this place where it’s like, ‘You can’t hurt me with this, I love being overweight.'” She argued that as a health expert, it was important to acknowledge the risks associated with being overweight, stating, “I don’t celebrate anyone being overweight because it kills people.” For Michaels, denying the health risks associated with obesity in the name of political correctness was “irresponsible and arguably dangerous.”