Lisa Kudrow states Matthew Perry offered her Cookie Time cookie jar from Friends

Friends star Lisa Kudrow claimed Matthew Perry left her with a valuable token from the collection.

The 56-year-old starlet told Jimmy Kimmel that Perry gave her a cookie container that remained in the home of Monica Geller (Courtney Cox) and Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston) on the top-rated funny.

Kudrow that played Phoebe Buffay on the NBC staple, explained the backstory, and her improvisation, which led Perry to present her with the receptacle for desserts.

‘ We’re shooting a scene, years before we were completed, and my line was, “Oh! I far better get going,” like, “Oh! I’m late, I better start.”‘.

‘ As words were coming out, I went, “Oh, great, there’s a clock,”‘ Kudrow claimed. ‘I gestured to that, and said, ‘Oh! Take a look at the time. I obtained the ta start.”.

‘ And throughout capturing, Matthew stated, ‘Did you check out the cookie container and state look at the moment?’.

She claimed Perry, who played Chandler Bing on the program, offered her with the piece from the established she the hit funny involved 2004.

‘ I believe the first thing I asked was, “This was so wonderful – did you obtain consent?”‘ Kudrow said. ‘I suggest my cars and truck made use of to get looked every night when I left.’.

Lisa, who has a 22-year-son child named Julian Stern from her marital relationship to Michel Stern, stated she’s been ‘unwinding the whole time’ at her homes in Hand Springs, The Golden State, and Los Angeles.