Lisa Bonet Dazzles with Stunning Silver Hair in Rare Sightings

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Making a striking return to the public eye, Lisa Bonet recently attended the Celine show at Paris Fashion Week on October 3rd, marking her first significant public appearance since 2022. The 58-year-old actress, also known as Lilakoi Moon, turned heads with her stunning look, featuring cascading silver-gray locs that flowed gracefully below her waist.

Bonet showcased her new hairstyle while donning a black satin dress layered beneath an oversized trench coat. Keeping her accessories minimal, she opted for understated earrings, rings, and her signature round-frame sunglasses, accentuated by a long, thin septum piercing. She later joined fellow stars including Tracee Ellis Ross and Ruth Negga in the front row.

Highlights of Paris Fashion Week Appearance

During her appearance, Bonet expressed her admiration for Celine creative director Michael Rider, stating, “I love what Michael’s doing. And so I think he’s brought just a freshness and a relevance.” She appreciated how Rider’s designs maintain wearability, as she noted that fashion can sometimes feel extreme or unattainable: “Fashion can just feel so extreme sometimes, or just out of people’s leagues, and where are you going to wear these things?”

She emphasized her desire for fashion that feels both elegant and accessible, saying, “It just feels wearable and elegant and special. I’m excited to put something elegant on.” This sentiment resonated with her fans online, many of whom lauded Bonet’s timeless beauty and style choice, with comments highlighting how rare and cherished her public appearances have become.

A Low-Key Reunion and Recent Appearances

While her appearance at Paris Fashion Week was a notable event, Bonet has kept her recent engagements low-key. In June, she reunited with her ex-husband Jason Momoa to celebrate their daughter Lola’s high school graduation. More recently, she was spotted enjoying a concert with her daughter Zoë Kravitz at Harry Styles’ Madison Square Garden residency on September 20th, where they were seen dancing and singing along.

Although she has occasionally attended events, like a brief sighting at a “Saturday Night Live” after-party, her appearance at Paris was a significant moment of visibility after years of maintaining a relatively private lifestyle. Bonet’s embrace of her silver hair and elegant fashion underscores her unique presence in the industry.