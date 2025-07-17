Lionsgate Collaborates Globally for ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise Event’

Lionsgate is expanding its cinematic universe with the release of “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping,” partnering with international distributors to bring this highly anticipated film to audiences worldwide. The collaboration aims to enhance the franchise’s global reach and excitement, as Lionsgate continues to build on the immense popularity of “The Hunger Games” series.

Global Release Strategy

Lionsgate has announced plans to release “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” in North America and the UK on November 26, 2026. To further extend its international footprint, the studio has teamed up with various distributors. Notable partners include Leonine in Germany, Metropolitan Film in France, and Notorious in Italy, among others. This strategic collaboration ensures that the film will reach audiences across numerous diverse markets, highlighting Lionsgate’s commitment to its global fanbase.

A Proven Franchise

“Sunrise on the Reaping” marks the sixth entry in Lionsgate’s successful “Hunger Games” franchise, which has collectively earned $3.3 billion at the box office. The previous film, “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes,” released in 2023, grossed nearly $348 million globally. The consistent success of the series underscores the high expectations for the latest installment, as fans eagerly await its release.

Literary Roots and Plot

Similar to its predecessors, “Sunrise on the Reaping” is based on a novel by Suzanne Collins. Released in March of this year, the book sold 1.5 million copies in its first week. The story is set twenty-four years before the original “Hunger Games” and revolves around Haymitch Abernathy’s participation in the fiftieth Games. This narrative promises to reveal new depths in the “Hunger Games” universe, appealing to both longtime fans and newcomers.

Star-Studded Cast and Production

The film boasts an impressive cast, with Joseph Zada stepping into the role of Haymitch. He is joined by Glenn Close, Kieran Culkin, Elle Fanning, and other notable talents. Directed by Francis Lawrence, who helms his fifth “Hunger Games” adaptation, the production is currently underway in Europe. The ensemble’s experience and chemistry are expected to enhance the storytelling of “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.”

Lionsgate Motion Picture Group International President Helen Lee Kim expressed her enthusiasm, stating, “It’s a thrill to see our partners who have been with us since the beginning continue their collaboration with such enthusiasm and commitment.” Her statement underscores the shared excitement among the team and distributors, promising an engaging experience for audiences worldwide.