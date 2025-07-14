Honoring Jason Constantine: Lionsgate to Host Memorial Event

Jason Constantine, a revered figure in the film industry and former Co-President of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, will be honored at a memorial service. Known for his profound impact on cinema, particularly through blockbuster franchises like “John Wick” and “Saw,” Constantine’s legacy will be celebrated by colleagues, friends, and family. As attendees gather at the First Presbyterian Church of Hollywood, this event will serve not only as a tribute to his professional achievements but also as a celebration of his vibrant personal life.

Service Details and Tributes

Set for August 12 at 10 a.m., the memorial for Jason Constantine will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Hollywood. The organizers have expressed that the ceremony will honor his extraordinary contributions to the film industry, his deep connections with colleagues, and his devotion to family. This gathering aims to reflect the widespread influence Constantine had on cinema across the globe.

A Legacy of Blockbuster Success

Jason Constantine’s career at Lionsgate, beginning over 25 years ago, is marked by distinct successes. Starting as director of acquisitions at Trimark Pictures, he eventually became an influential force behind Lionsgate’s major franchises, including “John Wick” and “Saw.” Constantine’s keen eye for potential led him to advocate for acquiring “Saw” after viewing a proof-of-concept short. Both franchises have since surpassed $1 billion in global box office earnings, underscoring his industry foresight.

Supporting Ongoing Research

In memory of Jason Constantine, his family requests that instead of flowers, donations be made to support brain cancer research. Contributions can aid the work of his neurosurgeons at Stanford and his neuro-oncology team at UCLA, led by Dr. Tim Cloughesy and Dr. Robert Chong. This initiative not only honors Constantine’s legacy but also furthers the cause of medical research that impacts countless lives.

A Life Beyond Cinema

A native of California and a passionate film enthusiast, Jason Constantine earned his B.A. from Princeton University and an M.F.A in film production from Loyola Marymount University. Alongside his executive roles, he was also an accomplished filmmaker, writing and directing award-winning short films such as “For Whom the Wedding Bell Tolls” and “Ashes.” Constantine’s enduring legacy is carried on by his wife, Kristin, and his three sons, Lucas, Xander, and Nicholas.