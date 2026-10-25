Lindsay Hubbard Reveals Exciting News about Amanda Batula and West Wilson

In a recent panel discussion at Bravo Fan Fest in Charleston, South Carolina, Lindsay Hubbard offered insights into the relationship of her Summer House co-stars, Amanda Batula and West Wilson. After nearly seven months of confirmed romance, questions are arising about the couple’s current status.

Rumors and Concerns

When asked if she was surprised by the strength of Batula and Wilson’s relationship, Hubbard expressed her doubts, referencing ongoing rumors about the couple. “I just see rumors all the time,” she remarked, acknowledging the swirling speculation surrounding their lives. “If they’re fighting, if they’re not fighting, if he’s calling girls, getting girls’ numbers.”

Uncertainty Surrounds Relationship

Despite her concerns, the 40-year-old reality star admitted that she lacks clarity about the situation. “I don’t know the answer to it, but it doesn’t seem like it’s going well,” she stated. Hubbard’s insights come from her observations rather than personal conversations; she hasn’t spoken to Batula since their filming for the In the City reunion in June, nor has she had contact with Wilson since the Summer House reunion was filmed in April.