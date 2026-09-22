Massachusetts Man Faces Charges for Rape and Drugging Victim

Braden Peters, known online as the “looksmaxxing” influencer Clavicular, faces serious legal troubles as he has been charged with one count each of rape, drugging a person for sex, and providing alcohol to a minor in Massachusetts. The charges were filed by prosecutors in a Cape Cod courthouse on September 8 and are related to an incident that allegedly occurred on May 23, 2025. Peters’ arraignment is scheduled for October 14.

Background of the Allegations

The charges against Peters coincide with a civil lawsuit filed earlier in April by 18-year-old Alorah Ziva, whose real name is Aleksandra Vasilevna Mendoza, in Florida. In the lawsuit, Mendoza accused Peters of battery, fraud, and sexual misconduct. She claims that during a livestream in 2025, Peters injected her with Aqualyx, a fat-dissolving substance not approved by the FDA, without her consent. The lawsuit further alleges nonconsensual sexual encounters occurring at Peters’ parents’ home in Cape Cod while Mendoza, allegedly a minor at that time, was intoxicated.

Peters’ Response

In response to media inquiries, Peters’ representative stated to The Hollywood Reporter that “Clavicular has not been physically served,” and criticized The Bulwark for supposedly exaggerating the status of the case to drive traffic. In a separate statement on X, Peters shared a letter that he claimed Mendoza sent him, thanking him for his support. He also posted a video where Mendoza appeared to describe the injection as “fun” and said Peters was “super nice” for sending her home afterward. However, the timing of this video remains unclear.

Peters dismissed Mendoza’s allegations on social media, calling the lawsuit “petty” and suggesting it was a tactic to gain his attention. In another post, he referred to Mendoza’s financial decisions and implied that her claims are motivated by greed.

Potential Consequences and Previous Charges

If convicted in Massachusetts, Peters could face a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison for the rape charge alone. This legal battle is not Peters’ first run-in with the law. In April, he was charged with unlawfully discharging a firearm after a video surfaced showing him shooting an alligator in the Florida Everglades. At that time, Peters’ lawyer stated that they followed the instructions of a licensed airboat guide and that no harm was caused to animals or people.