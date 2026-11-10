Lindsay Clancy’s Murder Charges Stand After Judge’s Ruling

A Massachusetts judge has denied a motion from Lindsay Clancy‘s legal team to dismiss the murder charges against her, paving the way for a retrial following a previous mistrial. The first trial ended when the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict, leaving the case unresolved.

Judge William Sullivan expressed understanding of the frustrations experienced by both Clancy and the jurors, acknowledging the emotional complexity of the case. “Despite the utmost diligence, the jury ultimately was unable to reach a verdict in this emotionally grueling and complicated case,” he stated in an order issued on Monday, as reported by The New York Times.

Legal Arguments and Rulings

Clancy’s attorneys argued that a retrial would violate her protection under the double jeopardy clause of the Fifth Amendment, which protects individuals from being tried twice for the same offense. They contended that the judge acted prematurely in declaring a mistrial without adequately questioning the juror who remained a holdout in favor of conviction.

In response, Judge Sullivan noted that questioning the holdout juror, Michael P. Desronvil, during the trial would have been “impermissibly coercive.” He further clarified that the jury’s deadlock stemmed from differing opinions during deliberations, not from any inability of Desronvil to participate in the process.

Privacy Concerns and Defense Wins

Sullivan also rejected Clancy’s lawyer, Kevin Reddington’s, request to investigate Desronvil’s juror records, including access to his cellphone data and confidential jury questionnaire. The judge ruled that such an investigation would intrude on the juror’s privacy and could deter future citizens from serving on juries.

In a minor victory for the defense, Sullivan denied a prosecution request for a gag order. This would have limited Clancy’s lawyers from discussing the case with the media, allowing them greater latitude in their public communications.

Next Steps

Last month, Judge Sullivan dismissed a separate motion from Clancy’s legal team seeking a not guilty verdict based on a claim that prosecutors had not presented sufficient evidence linking her to the murders of her three children: Cora (five), Dawson (three), and Callan (eight months), which occurred in January 2023.