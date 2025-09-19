Lindsay Arnold Defends DWTS Season 34 Against Criticism

Lindsay Arnold, a familiar face from “Dancing With the Stars,” firmly stood up for the show in response to critical commentary about its 34th season. As a former professional on the beloved reality competition, Arnold shared her thoughts following the season premiere perceived by some as contentious.

### Addressing Negative Feedback

Arnold took to TikTok to express her dismay over the backlash surrounding “Dancing With the Stars” season 34. In a candid video shared on September 18, she addressed the criticisms targeting the pros, troupe, hosts, and judges. “Y’all are mean,” she remarked, highlighting the volume of negativity. The former pro emphasized that behind-the-scenes, these individuals are not mere characters. “This isn’t some made-up TV show,” she pointed out, contrasting it with fictional series like “The Summer I Turned Pretty.”

### Highlighting the Impact on Real People

Her appeal was rooted in a simple truth: those involved in “Dancing With the Stars” are real people with genuine emotions. Arnold, who celebrated a win on season 25 with Jordan Fisher, underscored that the show’s participants are not detached personas but dedicated individuals passionately contributing to the series. She reminded critics of this reality, urging them to be mindful of their words.

### Encouraging Constructive Use of Time

Beyond defending the show, Arnold challenged those spreading negativity to reflect on their priorities. She questioned why some take time to create negative content, suggesting that such effort indicates misplaced focus. “If you have time in your day to make videos, spread hate or leave comments,” she advised, it’s time to evaluate what’s truly important in life.

Arnold’s response serves as a powerful reminder of the human element often overlooked in the world of entertainment. Her words encourage a more supportive and understanding community for shows like “Dancing With the Stars,” reminding fans and critics alike to use their voices constructively.