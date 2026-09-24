Lili Reinhart Reveals Stunning Look Inspired by Presidential Glam

Lili Reinhart is turning heads with her stunning fashion choice for the Los Angeles premiere of her new film, The Love Hypothesis, held on September 22. Sporting a custom velvet pink ensemble by Miu Miu, Reinhart’s dress pays homage to a beloved classic from her childhood.

Inspired by a Timeless Look

Reinhart’s striking gown draws inspiration from a memorable outfit worn by Elisabeth Harnois in the 1998 Disney TV movie My Date with the President’s Daughter. While gracing the red carpet, she shared insights into the deeper significance of her sartorial choice.

A Homage to Romance

During an exclusive interview with E! News’ Erin Lim Rhodes, Reinhart revealed that her recreation of the iconic dress sparked her creativity for other fashion references throughout the film’s promotional tour. “This was sort of the dress that sparked the idea of doing an homage,” she explained. “I don’t know why it was this one. I guess this is the one that lives in the back of my head forever.”

Custom Creation by Miu Miu