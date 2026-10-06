Lilah Kojoori's New Initiative Empowers Young Stars Amid Fame

A transformative new initiative designed to support young people within the entertainment industry has officially launched. On Tuesday, the Next Generation Collective made its debut during Hollywood & Mind’s inaugural summit held in New York City. The endeavor aims to help those growing up in the spotlight better navigate the challenges associated with fame, particularly when it comes to mental health and wellbeing.

Collaboration with Industry Pioneers

The announcement was made in collaboration with the Kids Mental Health Foundation, which is backed by Nationwide Children’s Hospital. This strategic partnership aims to blend clinical mental health expertise with industry insights to offer valuable resources to young entertainers and their families.

A Diverse Advisory Board

The Next Generation Collective features a founding advisory board comprising various talents and family members who intimately understand the pressures of growing up in the public eye. Notable members include children’s mental health advocate Angel Carter Conrad, actor and singer Logan Henderson, actress and singer Isabela Merced, actor Kel Mitchell, and other prominent figures like Soleil Moon Frye and Breanna Yde. The board will continue to expand with additional members announced in the future.

Mission and Goals

Created with the needs of young individuals and their support systems in mind, the Collective seeks to provide expert-informed guidance on mental health, boundaries, and the realities of working in the entertainment industry at a young age. Organizers emphasize that the initiative will not only benefit young talent but also offer support to studios, agencies, and managers invested in nurturing these individuals.

Lilah Kojoori’s Vision

Next Generation Collective is spearheaded by Lilah Kojoori, a veteran in children’s entertainment communications who boasts over two decades of experience supporting young performers and their families. Having worked extensively at Nickelodeon and Paramount+, Kojoori has been instrumental in guiding numerous successful stars, including Ariana Grande and JoJo Siwa. She articulates the urgency of this initiative, stating, “Young people in entertainment often grow up in the public eye, and they deserve real support along the way.”

Expert Guidance from the Kids Mental Health Foundation

The Kids Mental Health Foundation will contribute clinical insights and resources, aligning the Collective’s endeavors with evidence-based educational materials on mental health. Dr. Ariana Hoet, the Foundation’s executive clinical director and a pediatric psychologist, expressed enthusiasm about the initiative’s thoughtful approach, noting the importance of learning from the community it aims to support.

Partnership with Hollywood & Mind

Hollywood & Mind, an organization founded by veteran entertainment journalist Cathy Applefeld Olson, will play a pivotal role in connecting the Collective to various stakeholders within the industry. Applefeld Olson remarked, “Supporting the well-being of those who work in entertainment is at the heart of Hollywood & Mind’s mission.” She emphasized the importance of providing young talents and their support teams with essential resources to enable success both personally and professionally.

Looking Ahead