Lewis Capaldi’s Unexpected Comeback Ignites Glastonbury Magic

Lewis Capaldi made headlines with his surprise return to Glastonbury, two years after his performance was cut short due to struggles with Tourette’s syndrome. The event took place on June 27, and fans were thrilled to welcome the Scottish singer-songwriter back to the stage, marking a significant moment not only in his career but also in his personal journey. This triumphant return allowed him to showcase his resilience and growth, captivating the audience with a heartfelt set that included a mix of new music and cherished classics.

A Triumphant Comeback

As Capaldi kicked off his seven-song set with the emotionally charged “Before You Go,” it was clear that the artist had a lot to share. The highlight of his performance was the debut of his newly released single, “Survive,” which resonated deeply with the audience. In addition to this fresh track, he treated fans to his beloved hits, including “Hold Me While You Wait” and “Forget Me.” The evening culminated in an emotionally powerful rendition of his chart-topping ballad “Someone You Loved.”

Emotional Moments on Stage

During his performance, Capaldi addressed the crowd with raw vulnerability. “I couldn’t sing this song two years ago,” he said, visibly moved, just before he began to sing his 2018 hit. The artist continued, “I might struggle to finish it today for different reasons. My name is Lewis Capaldi and I’m fucking back baby.” His sincere words, paired with the emotional energy of the moment, left a lasting impact on everyone present.

Fan Support and Gratitude

In a touching display of solidarity, fans eagerly joined in to help Capaldi finish “Someone You Loved.” Although he was capable of delivering the song solo, the enthusiastic participation of the crowd amplified the emotional weight of the moment. Their shared connection was palpable, making the performance even more memorable. “It’s just amazing to be here with you all, and I can’t thank you all enough for coming out and seeing me,” Capaldi expressed, his gratitude shining through. “Second time’s a charm on this one, everybody.”

Looking Ahead

Capaldi’s appearance at Glastonbury this year represented a crucial step in his journey towards recovery and acceptance of his challenges. After taking an indefinite hiatus following his last performance, he has only performed a few times since then. At Glastonbury, he made it clear that he was ready to reclaim his place on stage. “I just wanted to come and finish what I couldn’t finish the first time around on this stage,” he said, thanking Glastonbury for the opportunity to return. His new single, “Survive,” represents a fresh chapter for the artist, making his comeback all the more poignant after a period of reflection and growth.

With this surprise return to Glastonbury, Lewis Capaldi has not only reaffirmed his dedication to his craft but also inspired many with his resilience. Fans can now eagerly anticipate what lies ahead for this beloved artist, as he continues to navigate his journey through music and personal challenges.

Glastonbury it’s so incredible to be back, thank you so much for having me x pic.twitter.com/32n6S99fCw

— Lewis Capaldi (@LewisCapaldi) June 27, 2025