Les Misérables: A Dazzling Yet Hollow French Interpretation of Hugo

In a bold new adaptation of Victor Hugo’s monumental work “Les Misérables,” director Fred Cavayé presents a 179-minute film that, while visually striking, struggles to convey the emotional depth and complexity of the source material. Set against a lavish backdrop with a budget reportedly reaching $37 million, this version of the classic tale is heavy on spectacle yet light on substance, raising questions about its relevancy and impact in today’s cinematic landscape.

A Familiar Narrative Missing its Heart

Even those unfamiliar with Hugo’s epic storyline will likely recognize the tale of Jean Valjean and Inspector Javert, a narrative that has permeated popular culture for generations. Cavayé’s interpretation, while efficient in condensing the sprawling plot into a digestible format, tends to fall into the trap of being derivative rather than revolutionary. It feels more like an archetypal version of “Les Misérables,” one that future adaptations may reference but not aspire to surpass. Paradoxically, the film’s grandiosity—featuring sweeping battle scenes, aerial shots of digitally crafted 19th-century Paris, and bustling taverns filled with period-appropriate extras—often results in a disconnection that leaves the viewer wanting more depth.

Casting Choices and Character Development

The casting of Vincent Lindon as Valjean is a noteworthy choice, continuing a legacy of esteemed actors who have taken on this pivotal role. However, there’s a dissonance in the portrayal of young Valjean, played by newcomer Ryan Fartout, whose physicality and early scenes focused on construction labor seem to miss the broader themes of the character’s journey. The infamous act of stealing bread to feed his family transforms in this adaptation into a frenetic chase sequence, which sets the tone for a film that sometimes prioritizes action over emotional resonance.

The Struggles of Javert and the Rise of M. Madeleine

A stark contrast to Valjean’s evolving character is Inspector Javert, portrayed by Tahar Rahim. As he rises through law enforcement, his inner turmoil intensifies, leading to moments of violence against mirrors as a metaphor for self-loathing. The film hints at the socio-political implications of their relationship but fails to delve into the complex psychological depths that make this struggle compelling. Instead, it skims over nuances in favor of a streamlined narrative devoid of significant subtext.

Plot Mechanics Overshadow Themes

As the story unfolds, we witness Javert’s obsession with Valjean’s true identity, set against the backdrop of the ruthless Thénardiers, introduced scavenging from fallen soldiers at Waterloo. Fantine, depicted as a tragic figure, succumbs to desperation after losing her job at Valjean’s factory, leading her down a path of hardship that Valjean vows to rectify upon discovering her plight. Yet, amidst this intricate tapestry of character arcs and relationships, the pacing remains brisk and action-oriented, often sacrificing emotional engagement for plot progression.

A Missed Opportunity for Social Commentary

One can’t help but wonder why, in 2026, this adaptation feels so disconnected from contemporary realities. The depiction of the Paris Commune in the film’s climax appears to serve merely as a visually striking backdrop rather than a potent commentary on class struggle and socio-economic issues that resonate today. Given the recent controversies surrounding its production company, Canal+, which reportedly blacklisted filmmakers critical of its right-wing ownership, the choice to avoid a politically charged narrative feels like a missed opportunity for a richer exploration of labor and poverty.

A Final Reflection