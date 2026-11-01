Leni Klum’s Bold Answer About Heidi’s Halloween Party Legacy

Leni Klum embraced the Halloween spirit with enthusiasm this year, attending her mother Heidi Klum‘s iconic annual Halloween party in New York City. Dressed as the beloved character Miss Piggy, 22-year-old Leni radiated joy as she walked the red carpet at Cathédrale Restaurant on October 31st.

Leni’s Perspective on Halloween Celebrations

During her time on the red carpet, Leni shared her thoughts on potentially hosting her own Halloween bash in the future. When asked about stepping into her mother’s legendary role, Leni humbly remarked, “I don’t think anyone can fill in her shoes at all when it comes to Halloween.” She expressed her genuine excitement for the festivities and the joy of seeing Heidi’s creative costumes each year.

Heidi Klum’s Halloween Legacy

This year, Leni was particularly impressed by her mother’s costume, stating that every year it seems to get even better. “After I saw the worm, I was like, ‘How are you gonna top this?’” she revealed, reflecting on the impressive creativity Heidi brings to her Halloween celebrations. Leni’s admiration for Heidi’s artistic flair and dedication to the holiday was clear as she continued, “So yeah, I don’t think anyone can really take it over.”

Looking Ahead