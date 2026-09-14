Stunning Emmys Red Carpet Styles: Zendaya, Ortega, and More

At the Emmy Awards, fashion isn’t just about making a statement; it’s a personal narrative woven into the fabric of a star’s public persona. For Zendaya, her award-winning ensembles transcend mere aesthetics, serving as a sophisticated shield against the world. “Fashion, in many ways, is a tool for me,” Zendaya shared in her November 2024 interview with Vanity Fair. She elaborated, “I consider myself a shyer person, which I guess you wouldn’t quite realize from the crazy, sometimes ridiculous things that I wear. But it’s my armor.”

Creating a Character Through Fashion

Zendaya collaborates closely with her stylist, Law Roach, to cultivate a unique character for each ensemble. The duo takes an inventive approach, dreaming up backstories for the outfits they select. “We give them little backstories,” she noted. “It does help to create this little persona every time you come out. I just embody this girl—whoever this woman is tonight. It makes the whole process easier because it’s not yourself; it’s a version of yourself.”

Bold Choices Across the Red Carpet

Zendaya is not alone in her bold fashion decisions on the Emmy stage. Other stars are also making striking statements with their looks. For instance, Seth Rogen has embraced vibrant colors in his wardrobe, showing up in a pumpkin-spice Brioni look in 2021 and an all-white Brunello Cucinelli tuxedo the following year. These daring choices reflect a broader trend in which celebrities express their individuality and creativity through fashion at high-profile events.