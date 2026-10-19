Laurene Powell Jobs Backs Skydance with $250 Million Investment

Billionaire philanthropist Laurene Powell Jobs has made headlines with her recent investment in Skydance, an entertainment company led by David Ellison. Powell Jobs acquired a significant stake in Skydance for $250 million, a move that further solidifies her influence in both the tech and entertainment sectors.

Investment Details and Board Appointment

As part of her investment, Powell Jobs purchased 20.83 million shares of Skydance Corp. at $12 per share. This acquisition was facilitated through a trust, as detailed in a recent SEC filing. Along with the investment, Powell Jobs was appointed to Skydance’s board of directors on October 5, a position that she shares with notable industry figures, including former Activision CEO Bobby Kotick.

Restricted Stock Units and Future Prospects

In her capacity as a board member, Powell Jobs was also awarded 33,118 restricted stock units in Skydance, which are set to vest during the company’s 2027 annual meeting of stockholders. This additional layer of investment highlights her long-term commitment to Skydance and its future endeavors.

Background of Laurene Powell Jobs

Powell Jobs is the founder and president of Emerson Collective, an organization she established in 2011 to combine philanthropy with venture capital. Her focus has been on supporting entrepreneurs addressing complex global issues including education, economic mobility, immigration, and energy. She believes these areas of investment are pivotal for expanding opportunities for future generations and emphasizes the crucial role of independent journalism in democracy.

Through Emerson Collective, Powell Jobs has made headlines as the lead investor in several notable projects, including Anonymous Content—an independent production and management company—and Concordia Studio. She has also become the majority investor and chair of the Atlantic, a role she has held since 2017. Further diversifying her investments, she has stakes in artificial intelligence firms like OpenAI and Anthropic. Forbes currently estimates her net worth at approximately $15.8 billion.

Skydance’s Industry Position

Skydance represents a powerful force in Hollywood, resulting from the merger of Paramount Skydance and Warner Bros. Discovery. The company boasts a diverse portfolio that includes prominent streaming services and television networks such as HBO Max, Paramount+, CBS, CNN, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, TBS, and TNT. The Ellison family, backed by tech mogul Larry Ellison, holds the largest equity stake in Skydance, with RedBird Capital Partners also making substantial contributions to its financial foundation.

Recognition and Impact