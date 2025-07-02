Lauren Sánchez’s Wedding Piercing: A Bold Choice for Jeff Bezos

Lauren Sánchez recently captured headlines with her stunning wedding to Jeff Bezos, not just for the grandeur of the event but for a unique beauty statement she made on her special day. The world is buzzing about how Lauren Sánchez got pierced in a very unusual place for her wedding to Jeff Bezos—a trendsetting move that perfectly symbolizes her love and marks a fresh chapter in her life.

Wedding of the Summer

Last weekend, the wedding of Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos unfolded in the picturesque setting of Venice, glistening with A-list attendees like Oprah and the Kardashians. While the overall opulence of the ceremony took center stage, one distinctive detail has captivated everyone: the unusual piercing that Lauren chose to showcase her love for her new husband.

A Daring Beauty Statement

For her wedding, Lauren unveiled a piercing that redefined bridal beauty. The former pilot’s long-time nail artist and friend, Iram Shelton, shared a close-up photo of Lauren’s beautifully manicured nails. Eschewing convention, the bride opted for a classic French tip design—a timeless look loved by many celebrities, from Zendaya to Selena Gomez—but with a modern twist. The pièce de résistance was a diamond-encrusted ‘B’ initial that hung delicately from her ring finger, glistening under the Venetian sun. This dainty yet dramatic addition served as a bold tribute to her new last name.

The Trend of Pierced Nails

Interestingly, Lauren’s bold piercing wasn’t on display until the actual wedding day, adding an extra layer of flair to her bridal ensemble. While the idea of piercing nails might seem unconventional, it reflects a growing trend that’s resurged from the early 2000s Y2K era known for its playful nail art. Pierced nails have made a notable comeback on fashion runways and red carpets, becoming a high-fashion statement embraced by artists like FKA Twigs and Rosalía.

A Glamorous Support System

Despite some reports suggesting Iram Shelton was sidelined during the wedding festivities, the manicurist was integral to making Lauren’s bridal vision a reality. As part of her close-knit glam squad, Iram played a crucial role in executing this innovative beauty statement. The pierced nail trend now takes on new significance thanks to Mrs. Sánchez Bezos, suggesting that nail piercings just had their most glamorous moment yet.