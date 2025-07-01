Lauren Sánchez Stuns in Minidress Following Jeff Bezos’ Wedding

Following their extravagant wedding celebration, Lauren Sánchez was spotted in a striking minidress while enjoying a leisurely lunch with Jeff Bezos in Venice. The couple, who recently tied the knot surrounded by a plethora of A-list celebrities, embraced the charming ambiance of the Floating City at the renowned Harry’s Bar. This article highlights Lauren Sánchez’s fashion choices and the star-studded festivities that surrounded their marriage.

A Star-Studded Affair in Venice

Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos enjoyed their post-wedding outing on June 28, 2025, an occasion that saw them share a table with friends Usher and Tommy Hilfiger. The location, Harry’s Bar, is famed for its connection to many celebrities and provided the perfect backdrop for their celebratory lunch. Their gathering was not only a celebration of their marriage but also a reunion with friends in one of the most charming settings in the world.

Lauren’s Fashion Statement

On this special day, Lauren Sánchez wore an elegant off-the-shoulder minidress that featured a chic ruffled neckline. Complementing her look was a stylish Eugenia Kim straw hat, an exquisite ivory crocodile Hermès Kelly clutch, and oversized cat-eye frames that added a touch of glamour to her outfit. This ensemble perfectly encapsulated her keen fashion sense, showcasing elegance and sophistication while embodying a carefree vacation spirit.

The Wedding Day Highlights

The couple’s wedding took place just days prior in a ceremony that was the talk of the town. A-listers such as Kim Kardashian, Sydney Sweeney, and Leonardo DiCaprio were among the guests who witnessed Sánchez and Bezos exchange vows. The exquisite gown that Sánchez wore was designed by Dolce & Gabbana and took an impressive 900 hours of atelier work to complete, featuring a mermaid silhouette adorned with 180 chiffon buttons. “It is a departure from what people expect,” Sánchez shared with Vogue, noting that the dress still represented her unique style.

Change of Attire and Reception Festivities

After the ceremony, Sánchez changed into a second gown inspired by Old Hollywood, reminiscent of Rita Hayworth’s portrayal in Gilda. This stunning Oscar de la Renta creation featured a sweetheart neckline embellished with an astounding 175,000 crystals, showcasing her playful yet glamorous side. Additionally, during their welcome party held on the evening before their wedding, Sánchez dazzled in a Schiaparelli dress complete with floral embroidery and a gold glass beaded corset, setting the mood for a night to remember.

Lauren Sánchez’s fashion choices, including her enchanting minidress after Jeff Bezos’ wedding, reflect not only her impeccable taste but also the joy of a new chapter in her life. With such grand celebrations and stunning attire, both the couple and their friends experienced a truly unforgettable occasion in Venice.