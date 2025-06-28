Lauren Sánchez Shares Her Pre-Wedding Diet and Weight Loss

Lauren Sánchez recently opened up about her diet and fitness routine as she prepared for her highly anticipated wedding to Jeff Bezos. The couple tied the knot on June 27 in the romantic city of Venice, Italy. Eager to look and feel her best, the 55-year-old journalist and media personality shared the steps she took to shed three and a half pounds from her 5-foot-4 frame before walking down the aisle. Her strategy revolved around a dedicated exercise routine and mindful dietary choices.

Commitment to Fitness

Lauren Sánchez revealed that her secret to weight loss before her wedding was her unwavering commitment to her regular fitness regime. “Some people meditate, I work out,” she told Vogue. Exercise is a daily ritual for Sánchez and Bezos, who both prioritize time at the gym to start their day with energy and focus. Sharing their mornings with coffee and conversation, the couple values the positive impact of fitness on their lives.

Dietary Adjustments

In the weeks leading up to the destination wedding, Lauren Sánchez made a few key adjustments to her diet to ensure she felt her best. She refrained from consuming alcohol and reduced her salt intake—choices that helped her achieve her pre-wedding goals without drastic dietary changes. Despite these modifications, Sánchez emphasized that she maintained her usual love for food, stating, “Food is such a big part of life. I’m Latin!”

Celebrity-Studded Celebration

The lavish wedding ceremony in Venice was a star-studded affair, attended by the couple’s celebrity friends including Orlando Bloom, Eva Longoria, Leonardo DiCaprio, Karlie Kloss, and Kim Kardashian. The picturesque setting and close-knit gathering made for an unforgettable celebration, marking a new chapter for one of the world’s most high-profile pairs.

By sticking to her routine and making thoughtful adjustments, Lauren Sánchez successfully prepared for her special day, proving the power of consistency and balance in achieving personal health goals.