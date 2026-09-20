Last-Minute Tickets for All Things Go Festival Await You

As the highly anticipated All Things Go Festival approaches, music lovers are eagerly preparing for an unforgettable weekend. Taking place simultaneously at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Washington D.C. and Forest Hills Stadium in New York City, the festival promises an impressive lineup of artists across its three-day run.

Festival Highlights and Lineup

All Things Go stands out with carefully curated performances on a single stage, ensuring that festival-goers can enjoy every act without conflicts. The festival kicks off on Friday, featuring Lola Young in New York and Mitski in D.C. On Saturday, the spotlight will shine on Brandi Carlile in New York, while Hayley Williams takes the stage in D.C. The weekend wraps up with performances by Ethel Cain and Father John Misty, drawing attendees’ excitement across both locations.

Where to Buy Tickets

Ticket availability varies for the two festival locations. Tickets for the D.C. edition are limited, with three-day passes and VIP options having sold out on Ticketmaster. However, fans can explore resale options through platforms like StubHub, AXS, and SeatGeek.

Ticket Prices and Options

For those seeking tickets, prices for general admission vary significantly based on availability and demand. Currently, a three-day pass for the D.C. festival starts at $220 for GA lawn seating, while a similar pass for New York is approximately $170 for GA bowl seating. Individual day tickets and two-day options are also available, with varying price points.

As for resale sites, VividSeats lists three-day passes starting around $323, while Ticketnetwork offers passes from $351 for the New York festival and $366 for D.C. Keep an eye out for discounts or codes, such as RS30 for $30 off purchases over $300 through VividSeats or RS150 for $150 off at Ticketnetwork.

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