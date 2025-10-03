Lady Gaga’s Emotional Bitter End Return with Stephen Colbert

Lady Gaga made a compelling return to her roots, sitting down for a career-spanning interview with Stephen Colbert at the iconic Bitter End nightclub in New York City. The pop sensation revealed insights about her journey from aspiring teen performer to global superstar. Those captivated by her story will find her reflections on her early days, family aspirations, and even her favorite bagel order a fascinating glimpse into the life of a beloved artist.

The Early Days at the Bitter End

In a heartfelt conversation with Stephen Colbert, Lady Gaga reminisced about her beginnings at the Bitter End, where she first took the stage at 14 under her birth name, Stefani Germanotta. Bringing authenticity to the moment, she displayed old fliers and a clipboard used to collect fan details. Gaga even shared a photo from the pivotal moment before she signed her first record deal.

The interview delved into Gaga’s metamorphosis into her stage persona. She described adopting the name ‘Lady Gaga’ as a form of “creative armor.” Gaga reflected, “Creating Lady Gaga was a way for me to become something that I felt I didn’t already have inside of me. Sort of like the star I always wanted to be.” The transformation was both a personal and professional evolution, ushered by challenging experiences.

Balancing Persona and Reality

While the Lady Gaga persona provided resilience, her path in the music industry remained fraught with challenges. “I white-knuckled my way through a very long period of my career,” she recounted, emphasizing relentless hard work. The duality of her identity became a significant internal conflict, where blending Gaga with Stefani proved to be her “big forever work.”

Beyond the trials of fame, Gaga and Colbert also shared lighter moments. Colbert playfully injected himself into some of Gaga’s iconic looks, while their chat turned to life in Manhattan, where Gaga shared her bagel preferences: “There’s the TBB — toasted butter bagel… Or, lox, cream cheese, tomato, salt, pepper.”

The Future: Family and Creative Pursuits

Near the interview’s conclusion, discussions turned to Gaga’s current and future projects. Her fiancé, Michael Polansky, is now a collaborative part of her creative world. As for upcoming endeavors, Gaga’s mind is set beyond music and entertainment. “I would like to do many things. But what I really want is to be a mom. That’s my next starring role, I hope,” she revealed, highlighting her longing for family life.

This intimate exchange at the Bitter End showcased not just the ambitious artist but also the woman behind the stage name, bridging her storied past with aspirations for the future.