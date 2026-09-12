Lady Gaga Welcomes First Child with Partner Michael Polansky

Lady Gaga has embraced motherhood! The Grammy and Oscar-winning artist has welcomed her first child with fiancé Michael Polansky, as confirmed by sources to People and Page Six.

Engagement and Sweet Proposal

Gaga and Polansky got engaged in April 2024. The singer shared details about the proposal during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in October of the same year. “He proposed to me right after my birthday,” she recounted. “So my birthday passed and I was like, ‘Oh, I thought he was going to propose.’”

The couple enjoyed a rock climbing trip where Polansky had planned a memorable moment. Gaga revealed, “We climbed to the top, we looked around, took some photos. And then went back down and we were just walking back to the room, talking. And he actually — it was very Michael — he asked me if he could ask me. He wanted to know if it was OK to propose before he proposed. And I was like, ‘Yes, it’s so OK!’”

Musical Collaboration and Aspirations

Professionally, Gaga and Polansky have collaborated, with him receiving credit as a writer on her 2025 Grammy-winning album Mayhem. He also contributed as a writer to her track “Glamorous Life” from the soundtrack of The Devil Wears Prada 2, in which Gaga made a cameo.

Gaga’s Longheld Dream of Motherhood

Gaga has openly expressed her desire to become a mother for years. In a 2025 interview on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, she shared, “I would like to do many things. What I really want is to be a mom. That’s my next starring role, I hope.”