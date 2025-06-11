Lackluster Neo-Noir Fails to Showcase Monroe and Kotsur’s Talent

Maxime Giroux’s latest venture, “In Cold Light,” struggles to captivate despite its neo-noir ambitions. This action-thriller, heavy on style but light on substance, leaves audiences yearning for depth as it traverses familiar genre tropes. Unfortunately, the film doesn’t do justice to its talented leads, Maika Monroe and Troy Kotsur, despite their commendable performances in the face of a lackluster script. The central allure of “In Cold Light” diminishes, weighed down by its predictable storyline and uninspired character arcs.

Maika Monroe’s Unfulfilled Promise

Known for her gripping roles in “It Follows” and “Watcher,” Maika Monroe brings her usual depth and poise to “In Cold Light.” However, her portrayal of Ava, a woman tangled in a perilous game of deceit, receives scant opportunities for development. Attempting to inject life into the character through sheer effort and emotion, Monroe grapples with a script that echoes clichés from films like “Sicario” and “Drive.” Consequently, this potential-filled thriller offers nothing fresh to elevate its star’s talents.

A Predictable Journey for Ava

The narrative opens with an action-packed drug deal gone awry, introducing Ava as she navigates industrial landscapes in search of freedom. Her turbulent stint behind bars sets the stage for future challenges with her father, Will, portrayed by Troy Kotsur. Their strained relationship, underpinned by Ava’s questionable choices and framed guilt in her brother’s murder, fails to add layers to the story. Kotsur, though captivating, remains underutilized, much like the storyline itself.

Moments of Genuine Emotion

Though “In Cold Light” is predominantly a surface-level thriller, there are flashes of genuine emotion that hint at what might have been. A subplot involving Ava’s struggle to care for her nephew injects some humanity into the otherwise routine proceedings. Scenes of Ava attempting everyday tasks, such as changing a diaper in a supermarket, provide a fleeting glimpse of a richer narrative that prioritizes character over aesthetics.

Failed Attempts at Tension

This neo-noir disappoints by failing to deliver on its tension-filled promises. Despite its attempts to generate excitement through stylistic choices, the stakes rarely feel consequential. Audiences are left with insufficient reasons to invest in Ava’s plight while the redundant design and soundtrack try to mask the absence of emotional significance. The film reaches its climax with Ava’s encounter with Claire, Helen Hunt’s underwhelming role as the crime boss, bringing a conclusion that feels unearned and disconnected.

Ultimately, “In Cold Light” focuses more on crafting a mood than an engaging story, resulting in a tiresome experience. Despite flashes of promise from its cast, the film remains a missed opportunity, skirting its potential in favor of neo-noir conventions that lack innovation.

