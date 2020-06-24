Kylie Jenner puts on nothing but bra and blonde wig in late evening picture with ‘mystery man’

Kylie Jenner had been welcoming her all-natural look in lockdown, but that’s all transformed now that she’s finally could rejoin with her glam team.

Requiring to social media, Kylie showed off her latest look as she presented in a revealing Gucci bra.

The cosmetics mogul was looking perfect as she gave a sexy want to the video camera while showing off perfect eyebrows and thoroughly polished nails.

Though earlier on in the evening, Kylie was spotted supping cocktails with eyelash specialist to the celebrities Yris Palmer as the ladies took advantage of the newly opened Los Angeles bar scene.

Reality celebrity Kylie was eager to keep fans thinking on her late evening site visitor as she shielded their face and teased in the subtitle: “Last evening.”

Kylie and rap artist Travis divided last October but have stayed close as they co-parent their daughter Stormi, 2, together.

Travis confessed he would always enjoy Kylie however discovered it challenging to be with her ‘without a million outdoors voices conflicting.’

It’s readied to be a big week for Kylie as she prepares to release her long-awaited cosmetics partnership with large sister Kendall.

The siblings are to launch their newest line on June 24, 26, on KylieCosmetics.com.

No question, Kylie will undoubtedly be wishing their range of eyeshadows will undoubtedly be another money rewriter for her after Forbes magazine charged her of lying regarding the wealth of her organization.

Kylie admitted dealing with her sibling hadn’t been the most convenient as they bickered over what to consist of.

” We differed on the number of mattes they’re are lol I needed to fight for those three shimmers,” Kylie disclosed to her followers.

Kendall also updated her followers on the information, writing: “ultimately! KENDALL X KYLIE @kyliecosmetics collaboration launching 6.26 … A portion of all sales from the collection will be contributed to an organization that secures and safeguards the rights and voices of black trans people … even more info to come. (sic)’.