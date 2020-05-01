Kylie Jenner Posts Birthday Message to Travis Scott on Instagram: “Happy Birthday to Daddy of the Year”

Kylie Jenner uploaded several throwback pictures of her on-and-off-again guy, Travis Scott, in addition to their child, Stormi Webster, in honor of the rap artist’s birthday celebration today. Jenner and Scott have actually been investing even more time with each other in current weeks, though both have yet to validate if they are formally back with each other as a pair.

Kylie Jenner desires the world to recognize that she’ll like Travis Scott for life.

The Kylie Cosmetics Chief Executive Officer took to Instagram to share a birthday celebration homage to her on-and-off-again guy and the dad of her kid, Travis Scott. Jenner uploaded a variety of throwback pictures of the “Sicko Mode” rap artist and their two-year-old child, Stormi Webster, with a heartfelt subtitle commending Scott as a papa.

“DADA 🤍 happy birthday to daddy of the year! I’m slowly but surely starting to accept the fact that storm is a daddy’s girl. 😫,” created Jenner. “But whatever. We went half on greatness! the most beautiful, smart, loving and funny little baby. The best gift. Ok, I’m crying. Love you forever! @travisscott”

The Instagram blog post was the 2nd social media shout-out for Scott that Jenner uploaded in honor of his special day. Earlier, Jenner desired Scott a pleased birthday celebration with a charming image of both common through her Instagram Stories.

Though neither Jenner, neither Scott have actually confirmed whether they are formally back with each other or otherwise, the beauty magnate hasn’t avoided commending her connection—platonic or otherwise—with the rap artist…

“We have such a great relationship, we’re like best friends,” Jenner formerly informed Harper’s FETE for our March cover story. “We both love Stormi and want what’s best for her. We stay connected and coordinated.”