Kylie Jenner gets on leotard for shock cameo in Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's WAP

Kylie Jenner has strutted her things in Cardi B’s and Megan Thee Stallion’s suggestive video for WAP.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians celebrity, 22, has sent out social media right into disaster after making a shocked look in the intriguing four-minute display.

Kylie’s unforeseen cameo has regulated the focus of numerous followers around the world, considering that it’s launching on Friday, early morning.

The bombshell presents her adequate possessions in a scantily-clad attire that emphasized her impressive contours.

The mum-of-one shows off down Alice In Wonderland-influenced corridor in sluggish activity while showing off an eye-popping dive leopard-print bodysuit.

Sexy celebrity Kylie exuded prestige and appeal as she displayed down the vibrant corridor in a set of skin-tight thigh-high boots.

Her shock cameo started with her being recorded from behind, which provided drolling customers a peek of her popular posterior.

Her adequate bosom continues to be front and center as she oddly turns her head in the direction of different passing doors in the corridor.

Kylie’s short look after that sees her stroll past a variety of doors before she gets in a leopard-themed area with a luxurious gold door knocker.

The brunette beauty gradually unlocks before tossing her trademark sultry recall at the video camera.

Kylie has gotten continuous appreciation, considering that her video launching and large sis Kim fasted to praise her for the sultry performance.

Sharing the video clip on her Instagram stories, Kim wrote “OMGGGGG @kyliejenner.”

Kylie had not been the just famous face to poise the attractive video, though, as customers fasted to detect cameo looks from various other celebrities such as Normani, Rosalia, Rubi Rose, Sukihana, and Mulatto.

Appearing on New Music Daily for Apple Music, Cardi B stated: “I desired a lot of various ladies, not merely women rap artists.

“Y’all going to see it on the music video as well, from models to influencers and everything.”

Speaking regarding the lesser-known musicians included, she stated: “These are the girls that I like their music. That I feel they are going to go mainstream.”

WAP marks Cardi B’s original track as a lead musician considering that 2019 hit Press…