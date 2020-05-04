Home Celebrity News Kylie Jenner delights in pizza and gelato with Stormi and Travis Scott as household quarantines
Kylie Jenner delights in pizza and gelato with Stormi and Travis Scott as household quarantines

Kylie Jenner appears closer than ever before to her ex-spouse Travis Scott as they quarantine with each other.

And the duo appeared like a caring pair as she uploaded to her Instagram. At the same time, they appreciated pizza and gelato along with little girl Stormi, 2, throughout a cool Sunday in quarantine.

The 22-year-old positioned for a boomerang with Travis, 28, utilizing a face filter that made their eyes blue.

She made use of the filter on herself as she indulged in some subjected sunshine while showing off a cozy pink bathrobe.

Kylie shared an additional of herself with Stormi, 2, that took a bite of some gelato, which was smeared throughout her lip.

She took a video clip of the kid with the blue-eyed filter, asking her: ‘What shade are your eyes?’

The Kylie Cosmetics magnate wanted Travis a joyful birthday celebration on Thursday, uploading some images of their household.

She composed: ‘DADA. Happy birthday celebration to the daddy of the year! I’m gradually yet undoubtedly beginning to approve the truth that Storm is a father’s woman.

‘But whatever. We went fifty percent on success! The most lovely, wise, caring, and amusing little child. The finest present. Ok, I’m weeping. Love you permanently!’

The message appeared to sustain reports that the pair have resolved as they quarantine with their little girl.

They started going back in April of 2017, before introducing their splitting up last October.

