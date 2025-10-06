Kristin Davis Issues Apology to Bridget Moynahan

In a heartfelt gesture, Kristin Davis has publicly extended an apology to her former co-star Bridget Moynahan, marking a noteworthy moment for fans of “Sex and the City.” This incident, involving the iconic series and its sequel “And Just Like That,” revolves around Davis’ past behavior on set. The apology underscores the importance of professional relationships and offers insight into behind-the-scenes dynamics. Let’s delve into the context and the reconciliation between the two stars, exploring how their characters’ interactions may have influenced real-life perceptions and interactions.

An Unexpected Apology

Kristin Davis, best known for her role as Charlotte York in “Sex and the City,” has addressed a past oversight with Bridget Moynahan, who played Natasha, Mr. Big’s wife. During the Oct. 6 episode of iHeartRadio’s “Are You a Charlotte” podcast, Davis shared her regrets about not being as welcoming to Moynahan on set. She revealed that her usual approach to guest stars was typically friendly, especially since many were men, to ease the often daunting experience of joining a well-established cast.

Reflecting on Character Influences

Davis acknowledged that her character’s perception of Moynahan’s character, Natasha—the storyline “nemesis” of Sarah Jessica Parker‘s Carrie—may have inadvertently influenced her behavior off-screen. She candidly admitted to Moynahan, “I don’t think I was that nice to you,” highlighting the possible internalization of Charlotte’s protective and somewhat competitive nature.

A Gracious Response

Despite the oversight, Bridget Moynahan, who is also known for her role in “Coyote Ugly,” graciously accepted Davis’ apology. She assured her former co-star that the past was behind them, responding with laughter and saying, “It’s OK now. Don’t worry.” This exchange showcases Moynahan’s forgiving nature and underlines the bond shared by those who worked together on the beloved series.

This public expression of regret and the subsequent reconciliation offer a glimpse into how actors sometimes navigate the residual effects of their roles on real-life interactions. The story serves as a reminder of the human aspect of Hollywood, where sincere apologies can bridge gaps formed by past misunderstandings.