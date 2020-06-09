Kris Jenner has dispelled rumors that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are divorcing

Kris Jenner has paid a spurting tribute to Kanye West following records he and Kim Kardashian are on the edge of splitting.

The momager appeared to silence mounting rumors regarding the couple when she called the rap artist ‘a fundamental part of the household’ in her newest Instagram blog post.

Speaking out for Kanye’s 43rd birthday, Kris shared several photos of special moments she’s shown the star along with several images of him with Kim.

Kris composed: “Pleased Birthday #KanyeWest!! You are a remarkable kid, daddy, spouse, uncle, brother, and close friend … thanks for being such a unique and important part of our family members … I like it very much.”

Her comments appear to resist recent supposition that her daughter Kim was on the brink of breaking up with Kanye.

Several media records have declared that the couple, who have been wed for six years, has been ‘at each other’s throat’ during the coronavirus lockdown and are heading in different instructions.

Insiders additionally claimed Kim, 39, was taking into consideration moving right into a separate house from her hubby as ‘stress’ between the pair grew.

However, they claimed Kim did not want to separate the daddy of her four children as she continued it a success that she was on the only sis in her family members to be married.

A confidential insider informed The Sun: “Points are difficult between Kim and Kanye since they never usually invest this much time with each other, but she does not desire a divorce.”

Kim and Kanye began dating in 2012 after the Jesus Strolls rapper sought her for many years.

The power pair after that got married two years later in 2014 at an extravagant ceremony in Italy.

Kanye is Kim’s 3rd partner after Kris Humphries, who she was wed to for 72 days in 2011.

Before Kris, she was married to song producer Damon Thomas.

At the age of 19, Kim eloped with Damon before he declared separation three years later. Kim later said she was high up on euphoria during the wedding ceremony.