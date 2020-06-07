Kourtney Kardashian Takes Newly Single Ex-Lover Scott Disick on Uncommon Lunch Day with the Youngsters

Kourtney Kardashian has been detected taking her ex Scott Disick out for a lunch date, as rumors swirl they’re more than just co-parents in the wake of his split.

Scott was recently unloaded by much-younger partner Sofia Richie amidst rumors she desired him to focus on his soberness following his short job in rehabilitation.

Yet he seemed in good spirits as he joined Kourtney and their three children – Mason, Penelope, and Reign – for lunch at Nobu Malibu.

Neither Scott neither Kourtney used face masks as they hopped out of their vehicles and met up with some friends before the upmarket dining establishment.

Scott was joined by several men friends, while Kourt was seen warmly hugging her women friend outside the dining establishment before the whole team went inside.

The ex-lovers separated in 2015 after years of their on/off love, and Scott talked to Lionel Richie’s child Sofia in 2017.

Their love showed up to prosper, but Sofia brought it to an end last month when she chose a break so Scott could sort himself out.

He quickly checked into a recovery center for his them ’emotional issues’ and ‘past traumas,’ yet quit the facility just a couple of days in when an image of him was leaked.

And, simply a day after he celebrated his 37th birthday in late May, Sofia supposedly broke up with him for good.

Scott went out Utah on a private jet alongside Kourtney and the children, where they enjoyed an enjoyable vacation in a particular hotel.

And it was their rumors concerning their very own partnership grew legs.

“Kourtney and Scott had a lot of fun with the kids in Utah, and the youngsters desire them to make family trips completely more often,” claimed a Us Weekly source.

“Scott is so happy that he and Kourtney get on so well and exactly how easy it is with her. It’s odd to everybody else, but not to them. They are truly like best friends.”

The insider included: “Kourtney is not open to him in a charming feeling, yet Scott is constantly flirting with her and thinks she looks better than ever.”

It comes as Kourtney has pledged to instruct her kids to be anti-racist and to recognize their white privilege, at a time when the limelight is back on the Black Lives Matter motion…

Writing on Instagram, Kourtney claimed: “As a mommy, there is an instinct to safeguard my youngsters from anything that might make them feel depressed or dangerous’.