Kourtney Kardashian Shares Sweet Moment of Rocky Walking

Kourtney Kardashian is savoring a joyful moment in her motherhood journey as her 19-month-old son, Rocky Thirteen Barker, takes his first steps. Rocky, whom she shares with husband Travis Barker, is now confidently walking, a milestone proudly showcased on social media.

In a heartwarming Instagram photo shared on June 13, Rocky is seen wearing khaki pants and a black tank top with the number 13 printed on the back as he strides down a corridor. Displaying his newfound independence, Rocky confidently walks while Kourtney, dressed in a leather jacket and beige pants, extends a guiding arm, ensuring he feels supported.

Accompanying the adorable snapshot, Kourtney, 46, captioned, “True love will always bring you back home to your own soul,” highlighting the deep connection she shares with her son.

This milestone signifies Rocky’s first steps toward independence, a momentous occasion for Kourtney and Travis Barker. Despite his growing autonomy, Kourtney remains closely connected to her son, while also balancing life with her other children: Mason Disick, 15, Penelope Disick, 12, and Reign Disick, 10, from her previous relationship with Scott Disick.