Kourtney Kardashian ‘Concerned’ for Youngsters after Scott Disick Checks Himself out of Rehabilitation

Kourtney Kardashian is claimed to be stressed for her kids’ future following their dad’s stint in rehabilitation.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians celebrity, 41, shares kid Mason, 10, little girl Penelope, 7, and youngest kid, Reign, 5, with Scott, that lately checked himself out of a rehab center.

The 36-year-old business owner and reality TV star left his rehabilitation center after being left angry by a dripped picture.

Scott is claimed to be mad after a picture of him inside the All Points North Lodge center in Edwards, and Colorado was shared online.

His group thinks a team member dripped the image as rather than a client.

It had been reported that Scott that has been open concerning his drug abuse concerns in the past had explored rehabilitation to deal with dependencies on alcohol and drugs.

The celebrity left the lush center after just six days, and currently, the mom of his kids is thought to be stressed for her kids following his breakout choice.

A source near Kourtney exposed that the reality TV star is angry with Scott as he has fallen short of defeating his dependency, and is much more worried by the long-term impact it will have on his kids.

The expert informed The Sun: “Kourtney is dismayed Scott is back in LA and not in therapy. Also, she’s disturbed with exactly how this influences their youngsters.

“Mason is older and has a mobile phone. He understands what is taking place, unlike when Scott had a hard time a couple of years back.”

The expert included: “Kourtney desires Scott to head to therapy and get the assistance he requires, specifically for their youngsters.”

Despite the fact that rumors flowed concerning Scott going into the center to tackle his previous dependencies, his attorney mentioned that his concerns were a lot more deeply rooted and firmly insisted that the celebrity was there to service his previous traumas.

Marty Singer claimed in a declaration: “To finally come to terms and deal with the pain that Scott has been silently suffering for many years due to the sudden death of his mother, followed by the death of his father three months later, Scott decided to check himself into a rehab facility last week to work on his past traumas.”

Scott formerly returned to the center to take care of the loss of his mom and dad six years back.

He confessed on one of the most current episode of KUWTK that he still found it tough to mention his lost enjoyed ones…

Scott is claimed to be back house in LA where he is self separating with his love, Sophia Ritchie.