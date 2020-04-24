Kourtney Kardashian Came back to ‘KUWTK’ After the Fight with Kim

Kourtney Kardashian pounded KUWTK after going back to the program throughout last evening’s episode. Kourt required time off following her physical fight with Kim Kardashian.

Kourtney Kardashian went back to Keeping Up with the Kardashians last evening after taking many weeks off shooting following her crazy physical fight with Kim. But if you’re questioning whether she mores than it, the response would certainly be NO WAY!

Kourtney discussed her brand-new restricted shooting arranged throughout an on-camera confessional, claiming, “Now I’m filming, maybe like, two days a week because I don’t want to be in a toxic environment. I just feel so much better giving my focus and attention to my kids and to Poosh and things that I’m excited about.”

Truly shouting at her calling KUWTK harmful and suggesting she’s not delighted regarding it to her very own damn production group.

As a pointer, Kourtney and Kim entered a considerable disagreement a couple of weeks earlier, which led to Kim’s blood loss and production closing down. “We shut down production for a week after that,” Kim informed Jimmy Fallon, “I think everyone was really shaking for a minute and just was like, ‘This isn’t, like, our type of show.’ Like, what’s happening? We want everyone to be comfortable and safe…”

While Kourtney went back to shooting, it resembles she eventually stopped the program at some time after last evening’s episode was recorded. At the very least, she suggested as much on Twitter when a follower stated, “@KourtneyKardash just needs to quit the damn show! I’m over her not wanting to film,” and she responded, “I did. Bye.”