Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick flirt outrageously over saucy swimsuit snap

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick flirted up a storm on Instagram.

And for real – the bombshell, 41, and her former flame, 37, have gotten to be the friendliest exes within the showbiz world.

The actuality queen’s newest silver swimsuit image had her ex drooling everywhere in the feedback part of her submit on Tuesday.

Rumors have been flying about whether or not everybody’s favorite long-running Kardashian couple has plans to get again collectively.

This could be their most enormous trace, but a reunion could be on the playing cards.

In the {photograph}, Kourtney regarded irresistible in a skintight silver swimsuit, and her wet hair styled free.

Kourt captioned the submit: “Lake ya.”

Scott fired back: “What a lake er.”

The exes had headed out on a ship for the day on their vacation with buddies.

They have three kids collectively – sons Mason, 10, and Reign, 5, and daughter Penelope, eight.

Their love story performed out before the Keeping Up With The Kardashian cameras and spanned an entire decade.

It all comes crashing down in 2015; however, they’ve been nothing, however amicable.

Hopes for a reunion come as Scott broke up with Sofia Richie in April this 12 months.

Although they’ve been seen out collectively since it is believed they’ve minimized ties on a romantic degree for good.

They had an on/off the relationship, and Sofia will flip 22 in a couple of days.