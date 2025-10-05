Kim Kardashian Stuns with Pixie Cut at 2025 Paris Fashion Week

Kim Kardashian made waves at Paris Fashion Week 2025, unveiling a chic new pixie cut that has everyone talking. Known for her trendsetting style, the reality TV star and entrepreneur turned heads with her bold hair transformation, echoing her mother Kris Jenner’s signature look. The “Kim Kardashian debuts pixie cut” moment was one of the event’s highlights, gaining significant attention from fashion enthusiasts and media alike.

Bold Transformation Inspired by Family

Kim Kardashian drew inspiration from her mother, Kris Jenner, adopting her iconic short hairstyle. The SKIMS founder showcased this striking change while attending Maison Margiela’s Spring/Summer 2026 runway show. She swapped her usual long, brunette locks for a sleek pixie cut, radiating confidence and style. Her new look marked a significant evolution in her fashion journey, embracing a mature yet edgy aesthetic.

Accompanying her daring hairstyle was an oversized gray trench coat, paired with a black ribbon choker and matching leather boots. Kim, 44, attended the show alongside her sister Kylie Jenner, who wore a sheer white minidress and dark sunglasses, capturing the public’s eye with their coordinated elegance.

A Day Full of Fashion Statements

Earlier that day, Kim Kardashian debuted her fresh look while stepping out for another event in Paris. Embracing an all-black ensemble, she combined a corset top with a long skirt, complemented by open-toe shoes and a large fur coat. This outfit underscored her commitment to fashion-forward thinking and highlighted the versatility of her new hairstyle.

The star’s style choices throughout the day reaffirmed her influence over fashion trends, proving once again that she remains at the forefront of the industry.

Engaging Fans Through Social Media

Kim Kardashian shared her hair transformation with her vast audience on Instagram, offering fans a closer view of her “pixie cut” evolution. She posted two close-up images of her new hairstyle, captioned succinctly as “PARIS PIXIE.” The post quickly garnered attention, with followers praising her fresh look and drawing comparisons to her mother’s classic style.

Kim’s move to engage directly with her audience speaks to her understanding of social media’s power, continually leveraging it to maintain and grow her influence.

This latest hair transformation at Paris Fashion Week 2025 shows Kim Kardashian’s fearless approach to fashion and her enduring influence in the industry. Embracing change, she effortlessly bridges the worlds of family legacy and personal expression, leaving a lasting impression at this iconic fashion event.