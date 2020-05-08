Kim Kardashian poses nude with parrot in 'exotic feelings' lockdown promo

Kim Kardashian has relatively been affected by her coastline break in Malibu, as she poses nude with a parrot.

The 39-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians celebrity was advertising her KKW Beauty items when she summoned “tropical vibes” for her newest image shoot.

While the coronavirus lockdown has seen lots of burrowed in their residences for weeks at a time, Kim and Kanye took their family members to a beach side hideout for a couple of days.

It appears not a surprise that Kim has channeled her time by the sea for a ‘nude’ image, that she published to Instagram.

Looking bronzed from her time in the sunlight, Kim holds a white-flowered garland over her assets while a green parrot sets down on her shoulder, having bird eyesight of procedures.

Kim captioned the image: “Tropical vibes. I’m wearing @kkwbeauty 90s Supermodel Lip Liner, 90s Supermodel Matte Lipstick, KKW x Winnie Secret Gloss, Bronze Heaven Eyeshadow Palette, Classic Shimmer Blush Palette and Skin Perfecting Body Shimmer in Rose Gold.”

Fans were fast to share their love for the image, with lots of heart-eyes emojis filling up the remarks.

This came a day after Kim’s well-known Mother’s Day, like a queen, tended to by her four children North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 1.

The four that Kim show to spouse, Kanye, brought her morning meal in bed, which included pancakes, bacon, and many roses.

They also made their very own cards for her, among that included a balmy modeling image of Kim.

The card read, “This is a photo of my mom,” and listed below Kim can be seen with her trademark black hairs unbound and spilling down her shoulders…

“Breakfast in bed for Mother’s Day,” doting mum Kim composed as she shared her day of luxury on her Instagram Stories.