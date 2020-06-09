Kim Kardashian dispels rumors that she is divorcing Kanye West: “Happy Birthday to my King”

Kim Kardashian shared the utmost affirmation of love for Kanye West on his 43rd birthday celebration.

Whispers recommended the showbiz power pair got on the verge of dividing after reports emerged they were purportedly at each other’s throats throughout lockdown.

Yet the fact queen silenced divorce rumor finally with her letter of love as she said life would not be the same without him.

In a spurting birthday celebration homage, the Kardashian described her spouse as “my king” on Monday.

It was accompanied by two loved-up pictures of the couple inside.

Among the pictures revealed the couple leaning in to share a romantic kiss while in a fan’s hold.

She composed: “Happy birthday to my King.”

Kim specified on her love for Kanye in her genuine Instagram tale.

The mother-of-four confessed life wouldn’t coincide without her hubby in a touching homage on his birthday celebration.

In her Instagram story, she included: “Thanks for always being you and never allowing the globe modification who you are!

” Life would not be the same without you.”

Kim and Kanye have been married for six enchanting years.

They celebrated a marriage in an ideal event in Italy in 2014, two years right into their romance.

Stimulates initially started flying when the couple started dating in 2012 after Kanye had chased Kim for years.