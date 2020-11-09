Kim Kardashian Claims ‘Future Looks Brilliant’ Regardless of Kanye Blowing $9m on Political Election Bid

Kim Kardashian can not conceal her happiness at what she thinks is a ‘optimistic future’ after Democrats’ President-elect, Joe Biden, beat Donald Trump.

The 40-year-old Keeping up with the Kardashians celebrity has actually tweeted her assistance for the inbound group right into the White House and has actually specifically applauded Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

This is regardless of her husband apparently blowing $9 million on a project to get him chosen as Head of state, which eventually stopped working.

With 160 million ballots being cast and Kanye getting on the ticket in 11 states, his substantial financial investment and individual assaults versus his very own family members on Twitter brought about just 60,000 electing the rap artist.

Kim has actually celebrated the brand-new management by placing on an extremely busty display screen in an Instagram image she showed to her fans.

The mum-of-four positioned in a plunging leather vest in addition to a burgundy skirt which highlighted her curved figure.

She used her long dark hair in a waist-length braid as she positioned at what appears to be a photoshoot for the KKW Beauty creator.

Kim captioned the image: “Our future looks bright.”

While the reality celebrity appears delighted with the brand-new group taking control of leading the nation, Kim has actually had an excellent relationship with Trump and has actually applauded him on his jail reform plans.

She refused to talk adversely concerning the outward bound Head of state when grilled concerning her political predisposition on David Letterman’s Netflix series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.

Kim did claim that her friends were worried that her reputation might be harmed if she went to the White House to see Trump, yet she justified her visit by stating that if she really did not, “these individuals’ lives do not have a chance.”

Her campaigning brought about Trump commuting the life sentence of Alice Johnson, who had actually spent more than two decades behind bars for nonviolent drug offence, without parole…

Kim included: “With any luck, for the following several management, I’ll be dealing with the White House, aiding them with clemencies.”