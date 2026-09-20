Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Showcase Perfect Couple Style

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton are certainly painting the town red, showcasing their blossoming romance in style across various international locales. From leisurely boating on the picturesque waters of Lake Como to exploring the streets of London on Lime Bikes, and even attending the historic Celine Dion residency show in Paris, the couple continues to capture attention. Their latest enchanting moment together unfolded at the recent opening night of the Lucas Museum Of Narrative Art in Los Angeles, marking a significant milestone for their relationship.

Kim’s Stunning Look Steals the Show

Fresh from her trip to London, where she celebrated the opening of her Skims flagship store, Kardashian made a swift return to the States to support her boyfriend during his role as co-chair for the museum’s grand opening celebration. She dazzled in a black Saint Laurent dress from the Fall 2004 collection, adorned with striking floral embroidery and a chic mint underlining. Her accessories complemented the ensemble perfectly, featuring exquisite Oscar Heyman earrings and a Zydo ring. The outfit encapsulated the essence of Kim Kardashian’s signature style: sparkly, form-fitting, and glamorous.

Hamilton’s Coordinated Glamour

In a display of coordinated style, Hamilton matched Kardashian’s glamorous vibe by donning a sharp suit also from Saint Laurent, designed by Anthony Vaccarello. His look included a striking double-breasted blazer with wide, silky lapels and a daring decision to forego a shirt underneath. Completing his chic outfit, Hamilton adorned himself with a diamond necklace and stud earrings, adding to the evening’s luxurious atmosphere.

Power Couple Vibes

Live from the star-studded event, the couple was seen alongside Kim’s mother, Kris Jenner, where they exuded confidence and charm. Together, they embody a modern power couple, effortlessly merging their distinct styles and making a grand entrance that resonated with their fans and attendees alike.

A Moment to Remember