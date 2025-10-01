Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner Take Legal Action Against Ray J

In a significant legal battle, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner have taken decisive action by filing a defamation lawsuit against Ray J. This lawsuit comes after the singer allegedly made false claims regarding the duo being subjects of a federal racketeering investigation. The case has drawn considerable attention due to its connection with the historic controversies among the involved parties. The defamation case seeks to address alleged attempts by Ray J to revive his career at the expense of Kardashian and Jenner’s reputations.

The Lawsuit’s Allegations

The 13-page lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court and reported by Rolling Stone, alleges that Ray J fabricated accusations against Kardashian and Jenner to tarnish their reputations while simultaneously trying to gain media visibility. According to the lawsuit, the singer has persistently tried to attach himself to the high-profile Kardashian brand ever since their brief relationship ended over two decades ago. The complaint points out a pattern of behavior allegedly designed to exploit their fame for Ray J’s personal advantage.

Background of Alleged Defamation

Kardashian and Jenner’s legal team, comprised of noted attorneys Alex Spiro and Michael Lifrak, highlight Ray J’s 2013 song “I Hit It First” as an initial instance of his antagonistic behavior. The lawsuit describes the song as a public slight towards Kardashian. The defamation lawsuit further details Ray J’s May 30, 2025, comments during a TMZ interview, where he allegedly suggested the women could be involved in federal criminal racketeering charges, intensifying his so-called campaign against them.

Escalation of Accusations

The lawsuit notes a significant escalation of defamatory statements on September 24, 2025, when Ray J reportedly made even more incendiary claims during a livestream. His assertions about a forthcoming “federal RICO” investigation against Kardashian and Jenner, as well as insistent predictions of legal trouble, are central to the case. However, the lawsuit emphatically states that no such investigation exists, and law enforcement agencies have not pursued any related charges.

Seeking Legal Redress

The complaint characterizes Ray J’s statements as deliberate falsehoods aimed at damaging Kardashian and Jenner’s reputations and businesses. The legal team argues this has been an ongoing strategy to mislead the public and create sensational headlines, leveraging social media and other platforms. By filing this lawsuit, Kardashian and Jenner aim to address these accusations and seek compensation for actual and punitive damages, which will be determined at a jury trial.