Kids Rally Against ICE in Roblox Protests and Raids

In a surprising intersection of virtual gaming and real-world activism, children are engaging in anti-ICE protests within the popular online platform “Roblox.” This unique digital resistance reflects their awareness of immigration issues, as young users roleplay and express their views in virtual communities. The interactions highlight both the creativity of the platform’s users and the impact of current events on even the youngest minds.

Amid an escalation in immigration enforcement, young players of “Roblox” have harnessed the platform’s versatility to stage anti-ICE protests. What began with some individuals playing as ICE agents has transformed into organized virtual demonstrations, featuring Mexican flags, anti-Trump signage, and frequent clashes.

“Roblox,” an online game creation platform, allows users to craft their own experiences on various servers. It boasts more than 85 million daily active users globally, with significant player bases in the Asia-Pacific region, Europe, and the United States, as noted by Takeaway Reality.

Recent anti-ICE protests have predominantly occurred in Brookhaven, a role-playing server simulating suburban life. Players encountered harassment from those roleplaying as ICE agents, prompting protests filled with Mexican flags and anti-ICE signs, as reported by Taylor Lorenz in User Mag.

A player shared a poignant message with Lorenz, stating, “Hello, I was in a Roblox ICE protest but then we all got shot by the police,” accompanied by a crying emoji.

Anti-ICE Protests in Roblox

Recent TikTok videos depict clashes between Roblox users acting as protesters with Mexican flags and anti-ICE signs, against those roleplaying as ICE agents. Protests reportedly began when ICE impersonators intruded on players’ in-game homes.

A TikTok account named Brookhaven.NewsOffical posted a video showcasing in-game activities. Vehicles marked as “border patrol” were seen during a virtual protest in the Dogwood neighborhood of Brookhaven. Although the developer of Brookhaven and Roblox’s PR declined to comment, the scenes captured public attention.

One notable video displays a high-speed chase involving vehicles marked “U.S. Customs & Border Protection” pursuing a truck labeled “VIVA MEXICO.” Sirens blare as avatars hang from the truck, waving flags.

The young player base means signage lacks profanity, but creativity abounds. In one scene, a white cat roams the Brookhaven streets, passing players with signs proclaiming “no one is illegal on stolen land,” before casually requesting an elote.

Another video from user Nediahn Santos shows in-game protests with players holding signs such as “Keep Families Together” and “Stop ICE,” soundtracked by the Black Eyed Peas’ “Where Is The Love.” Santos explained that her son wanted to join the protests, prompting her to participate, emphasizing the importance of openness about real-world issues.

Protesting in Roblox

During a recent visit to a Brookhaven server, a spontaneous anti-ICE protest formed, with players donning Mexican flags and holding signs like “STOP SEPARATING FAMILIES.” The atmosphere was chaotic, with gunfire and fireworks, though players remained unharmed.

While some users roleplayed as ICE agents or police, their efforts were overwhelmed by the crowds. Vehicles emblazoned with anti-ICE slogans drove through, and the virtual scenery was dotted with flames.

For many young players, participation in Roblox protests represents a formative experience in political engagement. The platform has a history of activism, including Black Lives Matter demonstrations in 2020 and pro-Palestinian protests in 2023, with the latter attended by hundreds of thousands.

Who is Organizing These Roblox Protests?

Roblox’s user base is aging, with a shift towards older teenagers and young adults. This demographic change supports more mature in-game experiences like political demonstrations.

Santos remarked that her son’s desire to participate arose from “compassion” and a wish to stand against injustice. TikTok creators have shared their usernames to recruit participants for upcoming protests, though organizers have remained largely anonymous.

Despite skeptics claiming adult influence, Lorenz emphasizes that these protests are youth-led. “These kids were LARPing as ICE agents before this happened,” she points out. Children’s lives are directly impacted by ICE activities, influencing their desire to engage and speak out.

For Santos, participating alongside her child in the protest underscores the significance of nurturing compassionate, socially conscious children. “We have the chance to raise children who understand empathy and the power of their voice, and these kids are already showing that,” she affirms.