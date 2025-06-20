Rod Stewart opens up about his friendship fallout with Trump

In a recent discussion, rock icon Rod Stewart disclosed the reasons behind his estrangement from former President Donald Trump, emphasizing that their friendship has stagnated. Despite being neighbors, Stewart’s views on Trump’s actions and character have led to a decisive rift. This article explores the factors that contributed to Rod Stewart’s revelation about why he and Donald Trump are no longer friends.

From Neighbors to Strangers

Rod Stewart, now 80 years old, reminisced about his past friendship with Trump during a candid interview with Radio Times. He opened up about their previous close relationship, stating, “I knew him very, very well. I used to go to his house. I live literally half a mile away. We’re both on the beach.” Stewart previously attended Trump’s Christmas parties and appreciated some of his qualities, mentioning that he liked Trump as a “man’s man.” However, he asserted that their paths have diverged significantly since Trump assumed the presidency.

Changes After the Presidency

Stewart’s disillusionment with Trump deepened as he observed the former president’s actions in office. “But since he became president, he became another guy. Somebody I didn’t know,” Stewart reflected. This shift in perception played a pivotal role in Stewart’s rationale for distancing himself. When asked if Trump could still be considered a friend, Stewart answered firmly, “No, I can’t anymore.” His change of heart seems rooted in more than just personal feelings—it reflects a broader concern for global issues.

Criticism of Trump’s Policies

Elaborating on his stance, Stewart expressed strong disapproval of Trump’s policies regarding Israel. “As long as he is selling arms to the Israelis — and he still is. How’s that war ever gonna stop?” he questioned, pointing to the ongoing conflict and its humanitarian implications. He further criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, equating current actions against Palestinians with historical injustices faced by Jews. “It’s annihilation, and that’s all he wants to do — get rid of them all. I don’t know how they sleep at night,” Stewart added, underscoring the seriousness of his concerns.

The Price of Speaking Out

Stewart acknowledged that voicing his opinion about Trump has not been well-received in certain circles. He recounted facing backlash for joking about Trump’s appearance, saying, “I had a little joke about him when he had all the tan, you know, the Orange Man, and: ‘Booooo!’” His experience illustrates the complexities of publicly critiquing a figure as polarizing as Trump, especially in a landscape where political allegiances can dictate social relationships.

Ultimately, Rod Stewart’s remarks provide a potent glimpse into how personal relationships can evolve in response to political changes. As he navigates his disillusionment with Donald Trump, it becomes clear that their friendship is unlikely to mend anytime soon. The insights shared in the interview reveal not just a journey of friendship, but also a passionate engagement with the pressing issues of our time—confirming that Rod Stewart and Donald Trump are no longer friends, and perhaps never will be again.